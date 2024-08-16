Meet the suburban delegates to the Democratic National Convention

Crews finish hanging signs on the exterior of the United Center in preparation for this week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago. AP

When the nearly 4,700 delegates to this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago signed up for the job, President Joe Biden was the party’s presumptive nominee.

After all, no sitting president had opted not to seek reelection since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

Boy, have things changed.

Now Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive nominee, and Democrats nationwide are energized in a way they didn’t seem to be when Biden was topping the ticket.

Illinois is sending 177 delegates to the convention. Here’s a look at some of those who call the North, West and Northwest suburbs home.

The Michael Jordan statue stands in front of a DNC banner in the atrium of the United Center in Chicago, site of this week's Democratic National Convention. AP

Jackie Williamson

Age: 35

Hometown: Wheaton

Delegate for: 3rd Congressional District

Profession: Human resources

Political experience: Candidate for state House District 47

On the issues: Supports abortion and contraceptive rights, universal background checks for gun buyers, environmental protection efforts and protecting same-sex marriage rights

Trivia: Decided to run for state House after U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal protection for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade

Christopher Espinoza

Christopher Espinoza of Downers Grove Courtesy of Christopher Espinoza

Age: 24

Hometown: Downers Grove

Delegate for: 6th Congressional District

Profession: Staff assistant to Illinois Senate President Don Harmon

Political experience: Downers Grove High School District 99 board member since 2021; co-chair of Young Democrats of DuPage County; School Association for Special Education in DuPage County Board member; assorted campaign positions

On the issues: Supports increasing access to education and promoting educational equity for all students; student debt relief; and protecting women’s reproductive rights.

Trivia: Former intern for Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove

Quotable: “It's not hyperbole to say that the fate of American democracy is at stake in this election,” Espinoza said. “The other side is running a candidate who has consistently shown a blatant disregard for the Constitution, and too many of our fundamental freedoms are at risk to allow him a second term.”

Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz

Age: 55

Hometown: Glenview

Delegate for: 9th Congressional District

Profession: State representative and attorney

Political experience: Representative for the 17th House District since 2019; now running for fourth term.

On the issues: Vocal advocate for gun control, environmental protections and mental health services

Trivia: Has degrees from two Big 10 schools (Indiana University and Northwestern University), as well as a law degree from Loyola University-Chicago

Historical quotable: “The biggest environmental issue facing Illinois (and the planet) is climate change,” she said in her 2022 Daily Herald candidate profile. “Illinois must prioritize clean energy and a green economy.”

Darla Underwood

Democratic Party delegate Darla Underwood of Naperville Courtesy of Lauren Underwood for Congress

Age: 67

Hometown: Naperville

Delegate for: 14th Congressional District

Profession: Retired

Political experience: Democratic campaign volunteer and community volunteer

On the issues: Supports efforts to lower the cost of health care through the Health Care Affordability Act and the Inflation Reduction Act and improving health care for pregnant Black women.

Trivia: Mother of Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

Adriane Johnson

State Sen. Adriane Johnson

Age: 59

Hometown: Buffalo Grove

Delegate for: 10th Congressional District

Profession: State senator

Political experience: State senator for the 30th District; Buffalo Grove Park District Commissioner; member of the Buffalo Grove Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

On the issues: Supports protecting reproductive rights; imposing term limits for Supreme Court judges (10 to 14 years maximum) and implementation of an ethics policy; and new technology to block Fentanyl from entering the U.S.

Trivia: Appointed to fill the Illinois Senate seat of disgraced former state Sen. Terry Link in 2020. Elected to the seat in 2022. The first Black state senator from Lake County.

Historical quotable: “Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and it disproportionately affects marginalized communities.”

Kevin Morrison

Age: 34

Hometown: Mount Prospect

Delegate for: 8th Congressional District

Profession: Cook County Commissioner, 15th District

Political Experience: Cook County Commissioner, 15th District; LGBTQ+ Victory Fund board member

On the issues: In favor of reproductive health access and access to affordable health and mental health care

Trivia: The first openly LGBTQ+ Cook County commissioner

Historical quotable: “I think it is beyond time that the wealthiest amongst us begin to pay their fair share.”

Mark Guethle

Age: 66

Hometown: North Aurora

Delegate for: 11th Congressional District

Profession: Retired political director of Painters District Council 30

Political Experience: North Aurora village trustee, chair of the Kane County Democrats; president of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association

On the issues: Concerned that if Trump loses, he incites an insurrection

Trivia: For 20 years, he led the Labor-to-Labor program in the collar counties with the Illinois AFL-CIO, working to mobilize members of organized labor.

Historical quotable: “Leadership is done by example, not commands or harsh demands. A successful leader creates a positive environment and is much like a good coach who encourages and compliments others on their effort and production but expects dedication to the overall goal of the organization.”

Nancy Rotering

Age: 62

Hometown: Highland Park

Profession: Attorney, Professor

Political Experience: Mayor of Highland Park, Highland Park City Council member

On the issues: Supports restoring access to reproductive freedom for all U.S. women; addressing gun violence; achieving universal access to health care

Trivia: Has been on the front lines in the fight for gun reform, especially in the wake of the mass shooting her hometown’s 2022 Independence Day parade

Historical quotable: “Second Amendment rights conversations need to return to a point where common sense prevails, where public safety is prioritized, and where Americans can go to school, to the store, and to a hometown Fourth of July parade without fear of dying in a mass shooting.”

Vice President Kamala Harris AP