After dark: Night rides are drawing crowds in the suburbs

Jeremy Lamb, Crank Revolution shop owner and sponsor of Busse Woods Night Ride, is flanked by Beth Brousil and Alec Osato at the 2023 event. Courtesy of Friends of Cycling in Elk Grove

Organized night rides, while not very common, are drawing crowds of suburban cyclists eager for unique sunset vistas and moonlight pedaling.

Crystal Lake’s Night Owl Ride welcomed 250 cyclists in early August. Another 150-200 are expected at Elgin’s Aug. 17 and Sept. 17 Full Moon rides.

Riders head out at dusk on the 2023 Busse Woods Night Ride. Courtesy of Friends of Cycling in Elk Grove

Rolling out Aug. 24 is the ninth Busse Woods Night Ride in Elk Grove Village, with a 6:30 p.m. check-in at the Chicago River Canoe and Kayak at Busse Reservoir Main Pool.

Dave Simmons, Friends of Cycling in Elk Grove president, said, “With decent weather we’ll have 300-plus paid participants, plus about 40 volunteers.”

Safety is critical

During nighttime rides, safety is paramount, with helmets and white front lights required. Ear buds and music en route are discouraged so riders can enjoy the natural forest sounds and heed any directions from group leaders.

To ensure safety for all participants during the casual Busse Woods tour, volunteer leads and sweeps control the ride’s pace. Sent off in seven scheduled “waves” of 40, riders can choose either nine or 14 miles of paved trail riding. Adults must accompany youth cyclists ages 12-17.

Prior to pedaling, riders can obtain free bike safety checks from bike shop sponsors 7 Mile Cycles (Elk Grove Village), Never Ending Cycles (Streamwood), and Crank Revolution (Hoffman Estates).

Organized by FCEG and The Forest Preserves of Cook County, fundraising proceeds are used to promote cycling’s benefits to residents of Elk Grove Village and the Northwest suburbs. Normally closed at dusk, the forest preserves are open one night a year.

According to Simmons, the idea originated from conversations on habitat restoration workdays and his own bike commuting through Busse Woods, sometimes after dusk. Pitched to FPCC in 2010 and 2012, it was approved in 2014.

“FPCC leadership was pleased with the level of detail, safety precautions, and uniqueness of the event,” Simmons said.

Why so popular?

From its 2015 beginning with 121 tickets sold, participation grew steadily to 250 in 2018.

“Since 2019, it’s essentially been a sellout with nearly 300 tickets sold,” said Simmons.

Jackie Dizonno, three-year FCEG member and event marketing volunteer, said, “While many people ride Busse during the day, it’s a completely different experience at night. Forest sounds can really be heard. Your sense of hearing increases since it’s dark. It’s also very peaceful, and a great place to see the sunset.”

While a relatively quiet trail ride, it’s a party at the boat center — fire pits, snacks, s’mores, food for purchase from Tacos Los Jarochitos and Dairy Queen, plus live music from FUZE Band. Two e-bikes will also be raffled.

Night owls

Night Owl Riders in Crystal Lake cruise past event sponsor Raue Center for the Arts on Aug. 3. Courtesy of Todd Heintz Photography

Crystal Lake’s Raue Center for the Arts hosted 250 at its first Night Owl Bike Ride Aug. 3. Resident Ron Eberle, inspired by Chicago’s Friends of the Parks L.A.T.E. ride, initiated this annual event in 2012, blessed by municipal leaders, organized by local cyclists and supported by Wheel Werks Custom Bikes and Lucky Brake Bikes.

Hosted by the Land Conservancy of McHenry County until 2022, the ride was popular, initially attracting over 180 cyclists and topping out at 350, according to Eberle.

Now the Raue Center’s fundraiser, it offered night owls a 10- or 20-mile choice over designated Crystal Lake bike routes, lanes and paths. Wheel Werks again provided mechanical support.

“Raue Center was thrilled to host this event! Cycling and theater are two of my favorite communities. Bringing them together and introducing the theater to so many new people was a joy,” said Meredith Schaefer Flowers, Raue’s director of Marketing and Institutional Advancement.

Full Moon bike riders gathered April 23 for the monthly lunar event at Elgin Community Bikes. Courtesy of Elgin Community Bikes

Nonprofit Elgin Community Bikes has conducted free monthly “Full Moon Rides” since 2017. An annual waiver permits riders to enjoy a socially paced 7- to 9-mile ride starting at 9 p.m. at 69 S. Riverside Drive.

Rides roll year-round in “most any weather or cloud cover, including snow and freezing temperatures,” said Executive Director Parker Thompson. “We do cancel in case of cold rain. Pneumonia isn't worth it. Summertime rides are averaging 150 to 200-plus riders.”

Bike Palatine Club hosts its annual Full Moon ride Sept. 20. Check the club’s website, bikepalatine.com, for details.

Bucket list experience

“Unique perspective on the city,” said Long Grove cyclist Scott Belasco as reasoning for his fourth Bike the Drive, which takes place Sept. 1.

For the 23rd year, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic that morning for Active Transportation Alliance’s annual fundraiser.

Scott Belasco and son Greg, left, enjoy a refreshing beverage after 30 miles of Bike the Drive in 2023. Courtesy of Scott Belasco

Unlike motoring on the lakefront, Belasco said, “You truly cannot ‘sightsee’ when driving. On a bike you have vision all around you. And it’s quiet! You can just pedal away listening to the bikes.”

Michele Secor of unincorporated McHenry County has enjoyed it four times.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be where you normally cannot ride, safely and en masse with other bicycles. Awesome to see all different types of bikes and kits. Great bike and people watching,” said Secor. “It's a great chance to learn about so many other communities/bike groups — their rides, routes, to keep growing your own riding network.”

About half the participants reside outside Chicago, per Ted Villaire, director of communications.

Repeat rider Bob Keating of Streamwood has pedaled the 30-mile route annually since 2008.

“I like to start around 7 a.m. Typically, I ride the north leg first with some slower riders. When we get back to Grant Park, I then ride solo south.”

Active Trans is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout the Chicago area.

• Join the ride. Contact Ralph Banasiak at alongfortheridemail@gmail.com.