Bringing home Olympic wins: How suburban athletes fared in the Paris Games

As the 2024 Paris Olympic Games drew to an end Sunday, Team USA led the overall medal count with 126, 35 more than China. The United States tied China with 40 gold medals.

From Olympic veterans to those making their debuts, 12 local athletes helped contribute to Team USA’s effort. Here’s how they fared:

Korbin Albert of Grayslake scores Team USA’s second goal during a soccer match against Australia on July 31 in Marseille, France. The goal would prove to be the game-winner. AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Korbin Albert, Grayslake, Classical Consortium Academy, women’s soccer

What a great Olympic debut for the 20-year-old midfielder. Albert’s pass to teammate Mallory Swanson led to the sole goal in a 1-0 victory over Brazil for the women’s soccer team’s first Olympic gold medal since 2012. In group play against Australia, the former Notre Dame All-American scored the eventual game-winner, a 22-yard laser in a 2-1 win.

West Aurora High School graduate Lauren Carlini celebrates a five-set semifinal win over Brazil on Aug. 8 with St. Francis High School alum and Team USA assistant coach Erin Virtue. Courtesy of Volleyball World

Lauren Carlini, Aurora, West Aurora, women’s volleyball

An alternate for the 2020 Tokyo Games, the 6-foot-1 setter battled back from an injury in preliminary action to play a pivotal role in Team USA’s five-set semifinal victory over Brazil to reach the gold medal match. The former Sullivan Award winner recorded 8 digs with 5 assists against Brazil leading up to the Americans’ silver medal performance.

Tori Franklin of Downers Grove makes an attempt in the women's triple jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Aug. 2. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Tori Franklin, Downers Grove, Downers Grove South, women’s track and field

The 2022 World Championship bronze medalist in women’s triple jump and a four-time national champion, Franklin improved on her 25th-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Missing the finals by two positions, Franklin’s top mark of 14.02 meters, just under 46 feet, resulted in a 14th place finish at Stade de France.

Wilfredo Leon Venero (9), Jakub Kochanowski (15) and Marcin Janusz (19) of Poland block a volley Wheaton’s Thomas Jaeschke, during a semifinal men's volleyball match last week in Paris. AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, Wheaton Warrenville South, men’s volleyball

Disappointed with a 10th-place finish in Tokyo in 2021 after Team USA earned bronze in 2016, the three-time Olympian helped the Americans return to the podium with another bronze. A 6-foot-6 outside hitter and acclaimed defender, Jaeschke improved as the tournament went on, with 10 points and 7 receptions in a 3-2 semifinal win over Poland.

In his first Olympics, St. Francis High School graduate Jeff Jendryk cheers on Team USA during its 3-1 victory over Brazil on Aug. 5. Courtesy of Volleyball World

Jeff Jendryk, Wheaton, St. Francis, men’s volleyball

A first-time Olympian who had been among the last cuts from Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, Jendryk gained valuable experience in the run to winning the bronze medal. A three-time All-American at Loyola University, the 6-foot-10 middle blocker helped the United States Men’s National Team defeat Germany 3-2 in a preliminary match.

Paul Juda of Deerfield performs on the rings during the men's gymnastics all-around finals July 31 in Paris, France. Juda helped lead Team USA to its first men’s gymnastics team medal since 2008. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Paul Juda, Deerfield, Stevenson High School, men’s gymnastics

One of the breakout stars of Team USA men’s gymnastics, if not the entire United States’ effort in Paris, Juda made his Olympic debut and helped earn the country’s first medal in team standings, bronze, since 2008. Earning kudos from NBC broadcasters for his performance and attitude, Juda also qualified for the all-around final, placing 14th.

Casey Krueger of Naperville fends off Zambia's Racheal Kundananji during a women’s soccer match July 25 in Nice, France. The U.S. won 3-0. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Casey Krueger, Naperville, Naperville Central, women’s soccer

Lending experience to the squad and calm to Team USA’s late-game perimeter defense, the two-time Olympian and National Women’s Soccer League star added a gold medal in Paris to her bronze medal from Tokyo in 2021. The former Casey Short played in all six games to increase her total of U.S. Women’s National Team appearances to 56.

Mount Prospect’s Erin Reese competes in the women’s hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Erin Reese, Mount Prospect, Prospect, women’s track and field

After anxiously awaiting qualification into her first Olympics, once in Paris the hammer thrower perhaps set the stage for future efforts. On Aug. 4, Reese finished seventh in her group with a top throw of 70.23 meters, or about 230 feet, 5 inches. Overall, she placed 14th out of 32 competitors, two positions away from qualifying for the finals.

St. Francis High School graduate Kelsey Robinson-Cook digs a ball as Team USA’s Andrea Drews looks on during the United States Women's National Team's three-set victory over France on Aug. 4. Courtesy of Volleyball World

Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Bartlett, St. Francis, women’s volleyball

When Team USA coach Karch Kiraly looked for a steadying influence, a momentum switch and solid passing, he went to this three-time Olympian. Robinson-Cook earned her third medal in as many appearances with Sunday’s silver-medal finish. The 6-foot-2 Robinson helped Team USA earn gold in Tokyo, and bronze at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Former Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was a substitute goaltender on a the U.S. men’s soccer team that advanced out of Olympic group play for the first time since 2000. Courtesy of Rebecca Blackwell/The Associated Press

Gabriel Slonina, Addison, Addison Trail, men’s soccer

“Gaga” Slonina, who with the Chicago Fire as a 17-year-old in 2021 became the youngest goaltender in Major League Soccer history to record a shutout, served as Team USA’s substitute keeper. Slonina supported starting goaltender Patrick Schulte as the Americans reached the quarterfinals, their first time past group play since 2000.

Felicia Stancil of Grayslake, sixth from left, competes in the women's BMX racing event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Aug. 1 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Felicia Stancil, Lake Villa, Grayslake North, women’s cycling

A professional rider — as was her father, Jamie — who placed fourth individually in BMX Racing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Stancil was unable to advance into the finals from her three quarterfinal heats. At Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium on Aug. 1, Stancil was two places away from the semifinals, finishing the day in 22nd place.

Zachery Ziemek of Itasca and Lake Park High School, competes in the decathlon javelin throw at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Aug. 3. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Zach Ziemek, Itasca, Lake Park, men’s track and field

In his third Olympic decathlon, “Double Z” sought a medal after placing sixth in Tokyo and seventh in Rio de Janeiro. Instead he suffered a knee injury in the long jump, the second of the 10 events. Over the next 8 events Ziemek courageously persevered for a 17th-place finish to become the only American to complete three Olympic decathlons.