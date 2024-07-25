Going for Gold: Here are the suburban athletes on Team USA competing in Paris

St. Francis graduate and Bartlett native Kelsey Robinson-Cook will compete in her third Olympic Games in women’s volleyball. In Paris, she and the United States Women’s National Team aim to defend their gold medal earned at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Courtesy of FIVB

Twelve athletes who attended suburban high schools will compete for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which kicks off Friday, July 26 and runs through Aug. 11.

Here’s who they are, where they will compete and when, by Central Standard Time. NBC and its affiliates lead the coverage with all events streamed live on Peacock.

Korbin Albert, left AP/Laurent Cipriani

Korbin Albert, Grayslake, Classical Consortium Academy, women’s soccer

A midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, Albert is making her Olympic debut. The U.S. women began group play Thursday with a 3-0 win over Zambia. They return at 2 p.m. July 28 against Germany and noon July 31 (Australia) at Marseille Stadium. Quarterfinals are Aug. 3, semifinals Aug. 6 with medal matches Aug. 9-10.

Lauren Carlini

Lauren Carlini, Aurora, West Aurora, women’s volleyball

An alternate for the 2020 Tokyo Games, the 6-foot-1 setter joins the rotation. A three-time first-team All-American at Wisconsin, Carlini won the 2016-17 Sullivan Award as top U.S. amateur athlete. Team USA starts pool play at 10 a.m. July 29 against China at South Paris Arena 1, then 10 a.m. July 31 (Serbia) and 6 a.m. Aug. 4 (France). Quarterfinals are Aug. 6, semifinals Aug. 8 and medal rounds Aug. 10-11.

Tori Franklin Courtesy of USATF

Tori Franklin, Downers Grove, Downers Grove South, women’s track and field

Third in triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Franklin returns to the Olympics after placing 25th in Tokyo in 2021. Once the national indoor record holder, Franklin took bronze at the 2022 World Championships and has won four U.S. titles. Qualification is 11:15 a.m. Aug. 2 with finals at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 3 at Stade de France.

Thomas Jaeschke Courtesy of B.J. Hoeptner Evans

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, Wheaton Warrenville South, men’s volleyball

The 6-foot-6 outside hitter makes his third Olympics. Helping the U.S. to bronze in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, he looks to better a 10th-place finish in Tokyo. The 2015 American Volleyball Coaches Association player of the year starts pool play at 2 p.m. July 27 against Argentina, 6 a.m. July 30 (Germany) and 2 p.m. Aug. 2 (Japan). Quarterfinals run Aug. 5, semifinals Aug. 7 and medal rounds Aug. 9-10 all at South Paris Arena 1.

Jeff Jendryk Courtesy of Michael Gomez

Jeff Jendryk, Wheaton, St. Francis, men’s volleyball

A second Olympic volleyballer from Wheaton and also from St. Francis (joining women’s team member Kelsey Robinson-Cook), the 6-foot-10 middle blocker makes his Olympic debut after being a last cut for the Tokyo Games. A professional player overseas, Jendryk teamed with Jaeschke at Loyola University to win the 2015 NCAA title.

Paul Juda Courtesy of the University of Michigan

Paul Juda, Deerfield, Stevenson High School, men’s gymnastics

Juda’s Olympic debut after winning 2024 NCAA floor exercise with a silver in vault for the University of Michigan. In 2023, he received the Nissen-Emery Award, gymnastics’ “Heisman Trophy.” USA men’s individual and team qualifications at Bercy Arena start 4 a.m. July 27 with the team final 10:30 a.m. July 29. If Juda qualifies, all-around final 10:30 a.m. July 31; floor final 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3; finals in rings 8 a.m. and vault 9:24 a.m. Aug. 4; finals in parallel bars 4:45 a.m. and horizontal bar 6:33 a.m. Aug. 5.

Casey Krueger AP/Nick Wass

Casey Krueger, Naperville, Naperville Central, women’s soccer

The former Casey Short is a repeat Olympian with 50 National Team caps. The defender helped Team USA earn bronze during the Tokyo Games in 2021. A member of the Washington Spirit and former Chicago Red Star, on July 12, she earned her 14th Best XI of the Month honor, tops in National Women’s Soccer League history.

Erin Reese Courtesy of Erin Reese

Erin Reese, Mount Prospect, Prospect, women’s track and field

Owner of hammer throw records at both Indiana State and Dayton universities, Reese anxiously awaited World Athletics rankings to clear her Olympic debut after a third-place finish at the U.S. Team Trials. She’ll throw in one of two qualifying rounds starting at 3:20 a.m. Aug. 4 bidding for a place in the finals, 12:55 p.m. Aug. 6 at Stade de France.

Kelsey Robinson-Cook Courtesy of Stephan Bates

Kelsey Robinson-Cook, Bartlett, St. Francis, women’s volleyball

The sole gold medalist on this list, the 6-foot-2 outside hitter helped the United States win in Tokyo in 2021, before her marriage to former Stanford player Brian Cook. In 2016, she earned bronze in Rio de Janeiro. Like teammate Carlini a veteran pro overseas, Robinson-Cook has been a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2014.

Gabriel Slonina The Associated Press/Rebecca Blackwell

Gabriel Slonina, Addison, Addison Trail, men’s soccer

A 6-foot-4 goaltender, in 2019, “Gaga” Slonina joined the Chicago Fire at 14. In 2022, he signed a six-year deal with Chelsea FC though he has yet to play for the Senior club. Team USA lost 3-0 to France to open group play Wednesday at Marseille Stadium and continues at noon July 27 (New Zealand) and at noon July 30 (Guinea). Quarterfinals are Aug. 2, semifinals Aug. 5 with medal matches Aug. 8-9.

Felicia Stancil Courtesy of USA BMX

Felicia Stancil, Lake Villa, Grayslake North, women’s cycling

Stancil, whose father, Jamie, was a pro BMX rider, placed fourth individually in BMX Racing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won the first of her 14 BMX world titles at 9 years old. Quarterfinals start at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 1, and semifinals at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 2, followed by the 2:50 p.m. women’s final at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium.

Zach Ziemek AP/George Walker IV

Zach Ziemek, Itasca, Lake Park, men’s track and field

“Double Z” makes his third Olympic appearance in decathlon. He placed sixth in Tokyo, seventh in Rio de Janeiro. The 2022 World Championship bronze medalist, Ziemek won the 2018 United States Championship. Second at the USA Team Trials, he’ll compete from 3:05 a.m.-2:06 p.m. Aug. 2, 3:05 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Stade de France.