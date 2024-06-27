Cheers! 18 suburban restaurants honored with Wine Spectator awards

1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake was one of four suburban eateries honored with the Best of Award of Excellence in the 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. Courtesy of Luke Reyson

Suburban wine lovers have been given a dozen and a half good reasons to raise a glass following the announcement of the 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

Eighteen suburban eateries landed on the annual list that rewards restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

The awards, uncorked in 1981, are billed as the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. In all, 3,777 dining destinations from all 50 states and more than 75 countries were recognized at one of three levels: the Award of Excellence (2,150 winners), the Best of Award of Excellence (1,531) and the Grand Award (96).

Four suburban spots received the Best of Award of Excellence, which Wine Spectator says are restaurants that “are destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team.” Award recipients are:

• 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake

• Parkers’ Restaurant and Bar in Downers Grove

• The English Room in Lake Forest

• The Tavern in Libertyville

It’s the second year in a row on the list for 1776. Wine and spirits director Erik Nordstrom said it is difficult for independent restaurants like theirs to compete against the corporate budgets of the national chains and the many high-profile dining destinations in Chicago.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s nice to be recognized knowing the work that we put into making this (wine) list what it is.”

Erik Nordstrom is wine and spirits director at 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake, which was one of four suburban eateries honored with the Best of Award of Excellence in the 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. Courtesy of Luke Reyson

Nordstrom said at any given time their wine menu features between 400 and 500 bottles.

“But there’s probably close to 2,000 bottles hiding in every nook and cranny of this place that is temperature controlled,” he said. “Just a lot of liquid assets.”

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill was a recipient of an Award of Excellence in the 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grill

Fourteen restaurant concepts, some with multiple suburban locations, received the Award of Excellence:

• Cadence Kitchen & Co. in Downers Grove

• Che Figata in Naperville

• Eddie Merlot's in Lincolnshire

• Fogo de Chão locations in Rosemont, Naperville and Oak Brook

• Mandrake in Geneva

• Morton’s, The Steakhouse locations in Naperville, Northbrook, Rosemont and Schaumburg

• Perry's Steakhouse & Grille locations in Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills

• Seasons 52 in Oak Brook and Schaumburg

• Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Naperville

• The Capital Grille in Lombard, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Skokie

• The Foxtail in Downers Grove

• The James in Geneva

• Three Embers in Lincolnshire

• Truluck’s in Rosemont

The wine program at Truluck’s in Rosemont recently was recognized by Wine Spectator. Courtesy of Truluck’s

Fifty-nine Chicago restaurants were among the winners. Wine Spectator’s restaurant awards issue will be available to readers on July 9.