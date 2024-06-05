It’s National Doughnut Day. Here’s where you can get some deals

In honor of National Doughnut Day Friday, June 7, get one free doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

There’s a theme developing here, and it’s all about treats. Friday is National Doughnut Day, several special summer ice cream flavors are dropping, and we’ve got some cocktail specials to highlight.

National Doughnut Day

The great philosopher Homer J. Simpson once asked, “Doughnuts. Is there anything they can’t do?” The answer is definitely yes, but that doesn’t diminish the importance of National Doughnut Day, which is Friday, June 7. Several doughnuteries (just made that up) are offering specials.

Duck Donuts

Get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut at Duck Donuts on Friday; no purchase required. They have suburban locations in Geneva, Libertyville and Naperville.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ locations nationwide are giving out a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

Visit Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut of your choice (excluding limited-time-only doughnuts), no purchase necessary. You can also get a dozen original glazed for $2 with the purchase of any dozen in shop and via the drive-through at participating Krispy Kreme shops. They have suburban outlets in Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

Head to Stan’s Donuts and get a free chocolate-dipped doughnut with every purchase. Here’s where it gets fun: If inside of your chocolate dipped is a green doughnut, you win free coffee for a year. If it’s pink, you win free doughnuts for a year. If it’s not colored, well, you got a free doughnut. You can find Stan’s in Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, Rosemont, Schaumburg, Chicago and more.

Do-Rite Donuts and DwellSocial

If you order Do-Rite Donuts for suburban delivery through DwellSocial on Friday, June 7, you can enter to win a year of free doughnuts.

Fry the Coop and Stan’s Donuts have collaborated on a special Croissant Donut Hot Chicken Sandwich, available at Fry the Coop on Friday only for National Doughnut Day. Courtesy of Fry the Coop + 312 Food

Fry the Coop

And now for something a little different. Fry the Coop is offering the Croissant Donut Hot Chicken Sandwich for one day only Friday, June 7. It’s their crispy hot chicken topped with spicy honey butter served on a Le Stan Croissant Donut and dusted with maple sugar. It’s $6.70 at all locations, including Elmhurst, Prospect Heights and Darien.

I scream, you scream …

Summer means ice cream, and we’ve got the scoop on several seasonal flavors that will be available for a limited time.

Kimmer’s Ice Cream and Sassy Biscuits have collaborated on a special, limited-time-only ice cream for summer. Courtesy of Kimmer's Ice Cream

Kimmer's Ice Cream

Kimmer’s has teamed up with local Wheaton favorite Sassy Biscuits for a one-time-only collaboration called “Peach Cobbler,” aka “Sassy Summer,” which drops on Friday. The peach base ice cream features a brown sugar and peach drizzle spread throughout and a Sassy's original biscuit. Get it while you can in Elmhurst, St. Charles and Wheaton, because when they run out, Kimmer’s says they’ll lock up the recipe, never to be made again.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s is dropping five new pints in their LTO Hot Summer Spins collection on Thursday, June 6, including: Sparkling Cherry Pie, a sour cherry and tingling Sichuan peppercorn ice cream; Snow Cone Sorbet, a twist of blue brambleberry, watermelon and pink lemonade sorbets; Burnt Orange Dreamsicle, a juicy orange ice cream with vanilla custard and burnt orange caramel; Tahini Oat Chocolate Cookies, luscious milk chocolate and nutty tahini ice creams with an oat cookie crumble; and the return of Double Dough, a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream swirled into a buttery brown sugar custard. Head to Jeni’s Scoop Shops in Naperville and Oak Brook.

Dig into Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae at Andy’s Frozen Custard for a limited time this summer. Courtesy of Andy's Frozen Custard

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Andy’s is bringing the berries this summer with the return of Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and the Blackberry Waffle-Jack Jackhammer. It’s got fruit, so it must be good for you.

And now it’s time for drinks

In honor of Pride month, City Works Eatery & Pour House has created the Rainbow Road cocktail. Courtesy of City Works Eatery & Pour House

In honor of Pride month, City Works Eatery & Pour House and Old Town Pour House are serving up the vibrant Rainbow Road cocktail. Crafted with New Amsterdam Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry and orange juices and topped with rainbow candy, it’s only available during June.

Roll down the street to Puttshack to grab a Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop RTD cocktail. Courtesy of Puttshack

Should you find yourself in Oak Brook, head to Puttshack, the tech-infused mini golf experience, where they’re cranking up the ’90s hip-hop feels with a special summer drink menu featuring Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop — a ready-to-drink cocktail from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s new spirits company. It’s the first feature collaboration with a national beverage brand for Puttshack.

