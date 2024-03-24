The Biz Week That Was: Bears haggling, new eateries, outdoor dining and bubble gum soda among highlights

Bears and school districts stop short of endorsing Arlington Heights tax proposal

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, Feb. 6, 2024 Concrete outlines where the Arlington Park’s structures once stood — in addition to parking lots, sidewalks and the track itself — are all that remain on the property in Arlington Heights.

A day after Arlington Heights officials unveiled a proposed settlement to the ongoing Arlington Park property tax dispute between the Chicago Bears and three local school districts, the team issued a brief statement Tuesday reiterating that their priority is a new stadium on the Chicago lakefront. Arlington Heights’ proposal would have the Bears paying $6.3 million in property taxes for the 2023 tax year, $3.6 million for 2024, and negotiated annual increases of 3% to 10% the following three years based upon market conditions.

DwellSocial brings some of Chicago’s favorite foods to the suburbs

In a pivot that only the pandemic could inspire, a company that started as a way to bring together homeowners and contractors now brings food from some of Chicago’s favorite restaurants to the suburbs. Since 2020, DwellSocial has been bringing meals from well-known city eateries like Pequod’s Pizza, Frontera Grill, Manny’s Deli, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! and many more to towns across the suburbs.

First Watch breakfast restaurant opens Monday in Des Plaines

First Watch, a Florida-based restaurant chain serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, will open a new location Monday at 2841 Mannheim Road in Des Plaines. The restaurant will seat more than 200 people, offer outside dining under a covered patio, and serve signature juices and brunch cocktails from a dedicated bar, the company said.

8 new retailers coming to Gurnee Mills

Gurnee Mills, the largest outlet and full-price retail shopping destination in Illinois, announced new retailers coming soon to the center. The new stores add to the nearly 200 outlet, value and full-line retailers at the center. Slated to open this year are Charlotte Russe, Ebisu, Fave Pizza, Pandora, RamenYa, Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, Thai Esane and The Inspiration Co.

Outdoor dining to return in downtown Algonquin

Downtown Algonquin restaurants aim to return their outdoor dining and live entertainment for the summer season. Restaurants Cucina Bella, Cattleman’s Burger & Brew, Whiskey and Wine and Bold American Fare, all located along Main Street, are requesting village approval to have outdoor dining at the board meeting on Tuesday.

Buffalo Creek debuting new line of sodas, nonalcoholic version of signature brew

Here’s an example of what happens when a veteran craft brewer gets creative. Bubble gum soda. Yep. It starts with carbonated water and cane sugar, plus natural flavoring. That’s how Mike Marr does it. He’s the owner and brewmaster at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane in Long Grove.