First Watch breakfast restaurant opens Monday in Des Plaines

First Watch, a Florida-based restaurant chain serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, will open a new location Monday at 2841 Mannheim Road in Des Plaines.

The restaurant will seat more than 200 people, offer outside dining under a covered patio, and serve signature juices and brunch cocktails from a dedicated bar, the company said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A First Watch restaurant. like this one in Kildeer, is scheduled to open Monday, March 25, in Des Plaines.

To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in at the new restaurant between March 25-29 will receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee with their meal.

Two more new First Watch restaurants are expected open next year in Naperville and Algonquin.