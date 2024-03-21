First Watch breakfast restaurant opens Monday in Des Plaines
First Watch, a Florida-based restaurant chain serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, will open a new location Monday at 2841 Mannheim Road in Des Plaines.
The restaurant will seat more than 200 people, offer outside dining under a covered patio, and serve signature juices and brunch cocktails from a dedicated bar, the company said.
To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in at the new restaurant between March 25-29 will receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee with their meal.
Two more new First Watch restaurants are expected open next year in Naperville and Algonquin.
