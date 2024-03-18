Outdoor dining to return in downtown Algonquin

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Cattleman’s Burger and Brew in Algonquin is seeking permission from the village to have outdoor dining.

Downtown Algonquin restaurants aim to return their outdoor dining and live entertainment for the summer season.

Restaurants Cucina Bella, Cattleman’s Burger & Brew, Whiskey and Wine and Bold American Fare, all located along Main Street, are requesting village approval to have outdoor dining at the board meeting on Tuesday.

Live outdoor entertainment could also be at Whiskey and Wine and Bold American Fare, which are both owned by Greg Geigel. The village agreement states that live music could only be performed between noon and 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cattleman’s is looking to have a temporary patio on the north side of the property in the alley between two buildings. Cucina Bella would have their outdoor dining on the sidewalk along Washington Street, and parts of the Creek Walk Patio would be reserved for Whiskey and Wine seating. Bold already has permanent outdoor dining but plans to use the neighboring public plaza for music performances.

“The opportunities we get to enhance the plaza even more, we take full advantage of,” Village President Debby Sosine said.

Cattleman’s is requesting to have outdoor seating for just this year. Cucina Bella, Whiskey and Wine and Bold American Fare could have agreements to have seasonal outdoor dining until 2027. Fencing will surround each of the patios to comply with outdoor alcohol regulations.

Outdoor dining is allowed from the village of Algonquin from April 15 through Nov. 1, according to village documents. The village will vote on final approval for the requests on Tuesday.

There are plenty of other places to eat outside in Algonquin, including Scorched Earth and restaurants along Randall Road, Sosine said.

Outdoor dining requests have been approved by the village ever since the COVID pandemic forced restaurants into outdoor dining only to stay open.

“Honest to goodness it has really enhanced the ability for our restaurants to be able to make it through some of the difficult times we had in the past few years,” Sosine said.