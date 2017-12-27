Dawn Patrol: Lake County residents can prepay property taxes online

Lake County residents can now prepay property taxes online

High interest among residents looking to prepay their 2017 property taxes in Lake County sparked a new online prepayment program. As of late Tuesday, the treasurer's office is now allowing residents to pay online. All prepayments must be made by Dec. 29 Read the full story.

Francesca's closing catches West Dundee officials off-guard

Francesca's Campagna in downtown West Dundee is closing after 18 years. The announcement over the weekend surprised village officials, who have been discussing potential renovation and expansion plans with owners of the Italian restaurant for months. Read the full story.

Weather

The bitter cold continues with temperatures of about 3 degrees below zero across the suburbs, though it feels like -14 or so with the wind chill. Highs today around 7, with mostly sunny skies. We do expect some relief Thursday with temperatures in the high teens. Full forecast.

Traffic

Traffic is fairly light and suburban expressways and tollways are clear. An accident was reported just after 5 a.m. at Neltnor Boulevard and Washington Street in Wheaton. Scattered areas of road work include Lake Street west of I-290 in Hanover Park and Northwest Highway near Broadway Street in Des Plaines. Traffic report.

Victim of Lake County crash identified

Authorities have identified a Lake Barrington woman killed in a Christmas Eve crash in Lake County. Mary F. Paulik, 86, was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla that hit a Toyota Highlander as it crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 59 south of Route 22 around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County sheriff's office. Read the full story.

Woodstock fire displaces 3 people, kills 5 pets

Three people are displaced and five pets are dead after a mobile home fire in Woodstock Tuesday morning. The Red Cross was called to help the three displaced residents. Read the full story.

Pair sought in theft of wallet at Trader Joe's in Naperville

A woman's wallet was stolen a Trader Joe's in Naperville on Dec. 12. Naperville police are searching for a man and woman suspected of stealing the wallet and using the woman's credit card at stores along Route 59. A $1,000 reward is being offered by Naperville Crime Stopper for tips about the theft. Read the full story.

Aurora police investigating two shootings

Aurora police say they're investigating two shootings that took place over the holiday weekend, including one that left a man seriously wounded. One man said he was shot at while riding his bicycle. The other was shot while inside his own home. Read the full story.

Fire destroys home near Buffalo Grove

There were no injuries in a house fire near Buffalo Grove on Tuesday. The house recently had been sold, and the new owners were in the process of moving in when the fire occurred. Damage is estimated at $150,000. Read the full story.

Bicyclist struck, killed by car in Fox Lake

A man riding a bicycle in the middle of Route 12 in Fox Lake died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. Read the full story.

St. Charles man charged with trying to kill wife jailed after hospitalization

Scott Turyna, who is charged with trying to kill his wife, is now in Kane County jail after being released from a hospital Dec. 24. Last week, a judge increased Turyna's bail from $1 million to $5 million. There's still no information as to why. Read the full story.

No injuries in Batavia house fire

A house fire in Batavia Tuesday evening was contained to one bedroom and injured no one. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire or cost of the damage. Read the full story.

Sports

Mirotic, Dunn lead Chicago Bulls to another win in Milwaukee

Remember all those quick, "heat-check" style 3-pointers Nikola Mirotic tossed up during his first three seasons with the Chicago Bulls? Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee was a chance to see what happens if Mirotic is as hot from long range as he thinks he is. Read the full story.

Fox calm before imminent storm

Though his demise may be imminent, and his critics growing more and more vocal, Chicago Bears coach John Fox isn't stressed. "I've never had trouble getting employment in this league," Fox said, "and I'm not going to start worrying about it now." Read the full story.

Where's the respect for the Blackhawks' Crawford?

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford is having an MVP-type season, but will he finally get the respect many believe he deserves? Read the full story.