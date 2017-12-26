Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/26/2017 6:10 PM

St. Charles man charged with trying to kill wife now out of hospital and in jail

  Scott Turyna

    Scott Turyna

  Scott Turyna, in a booking photo taken in May 2016.

    Scott Turyna, in a booking photo taken in May 2016.

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

A St. Charles man accused of trying to kill his wife last year is in jail after being hospitalized last week for an undisclosed medical condition.

But he refused to attend a court hearing Tuesday morning.

Scott Turyna, 66, was arrested on a warrant Friday at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was undergoing dialysis. He was discharged from the hospital Sunday and brought to the jail, according to the sheriff's public information officer, Lt. Patrick Gengler.

His attorney on Tuesday asked that Turyna be released from jail, but Judge D.J. Tegeler refused the request.

Turyna had been free on $100,000 bond and was wearing a GPS monitor.

Why Turyna underwent dialysis has not been disclosed. He was due to appear before Tegeler on Thursday. That's when his attorney, Alison Motta, told the judge that Turyna was in the hospital. Tegeler then set some new conditions on Turyna's bail because the GPS monitor would soon be removed, as Kane County has ended the program.

On Friday, Tegeler met privately with Motta and prosecutors in his office and then increased Turyna's bail to $5 million, meaning Turyna needs to post another $400,000 to be released.

Tegeler sealed the transcript of the closed-door meeting.

Motta and prosecutors could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Gengler, citing federal health-information privacy laws, would not discuss Turyna's condition.

Turyna's trial is due to start Jan. 29.

He is charged with attempted murder. In May 2016, authorities say, he beat his now ex-wife and then shot at her as she ran away from their house.

Turyna was tackled and disarmed by a neighbor, former St. Charles school board President Steve Spurling, who was walking past the house with his own wife.

