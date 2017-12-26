Bicyclist struck, killed by car in Fox Lake

A man riding a bicycle in the middle of Route 12 in Fox Lake died after he was struck by a car Tuesday morning.

The 55-year-old man's name was not released by Fox Lake police, pending notification of his family.

The crash occurred about 7:45 a.m. near Riverside Island Drive.

The man was riding in the center median of the road when he was hit by a Saturn driven by a 46-year-old woman, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was hurt.

Fox Lake police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County coroner's office are investigating.