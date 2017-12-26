Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 12/26/2017 5:53 PM

Lake County residents can now prepay property taxes online

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • David Stolman

    David Stolman

 
Kim Mikus
 
 

Due to high interest in prepaying 2017 property taxes, the Lake County treasurer agreed Tuesday to allow residents to pay online.

The county is now accepting online bill payments made through a bank's online pay service, according to Lake County Treasurer David Stolman. Other counties, including Cook and DuPage, already offer the option.

The change was made late Tuesday as a result of high interest in the prepayment program. Many suburbanites are paying their property taxes early because of a provision in the federal tax overhaul bill that would cap the amount homeowners could deduct on their tax returns next year.

All prepayments must be made by Dec. 29. Those paying in person should expect waits at the county office in Waukegan.

Residents also can mail payments that are postmarked by Dec. 29 or leave them in the drop box at the north entrance of the county building at 18 County St., Waukegan.

The maximum amount the treasurer's office can accept is no more than the total taxes due in 2017. Lesser amounts are accepted.

Checks should be made payable to the Lake County Treasurer. Residents are asked to write the property pin number and "2017 Prepayment" on their check, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The release said that due to the large number of mailed prepayments the treasurer's office has already received, it is not possible to confirm receipt of mailed-in prepayments.

For more information, go to lakecountyil.gov/539/Pre-Payments.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account