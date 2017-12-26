Lake County residents can now prepay property taxes online

Due to high interest in prepaying 2017 property taxes, the Lake County treasurer agreed Tuesday to allow residents to pay online.

The county is now accepting online bill payments made through a bank's online pay service, according to Lake County Treasurer David Stolman. Other counties, including Cook and DuPage, already offer the option.

The change was made late Tuesday as a result of high interest in the prepayment program. Many suburbanites are paying their property taxes early because of a provision in the federal tax overhaul bill that would cap the amount homeowners could deduct on their tax returns next year.

All prepayments must be made by Dec. 29. Those paying in person should expect waits at the county office in Waukegan.

Residents also can mail payments that are postmarked by Dec. 29 or leave them in the drop box at the north entrance of the county building at 18 County St., Waukegan.

The maximum amount the treasurer's office can accept is no more than the total taxes due in 2017. Lesser amounts are accepted.

Checks should be made payable to the Lake County Treasurer. Residents are asked to write the property pin number and "2017 Prepayment" on their check, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The release said that due to the large number of mailed prepayments the treasurer's office has already received, it is not possible to confirm receipt of mailed-in prepayments.

For more information, go to lakecountyil.gov/539/Pre-Payments.