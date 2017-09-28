Dawn Patrol: Cubs win division, will play Nationals in NLDS

hello

Kris Bryant douses teammate Anthony Rizzo after the Cubs defeated the Cardinals 5-1 on Wednesday to clinch the NL Central in St. Louis. Associated Press

Cubs clinch division with win over Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs let loose in the clubhouse Wednesday night after they clinched the National League Central and their third-straight postseason berth. Full story

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Crews respond to a vehicle struck by a train Wednesday night near Kelsey Road and Route 14 in Lake Barrington.

A man is in critical condition after a Metra train struck his car Wednesday evening in the area of Route 14 and Kelsey Road in Lake Barrington, officials say. Full story

Elburn man accused of soliciting minor for sex

Police have arrested Richard L. Herra, 49, of the 400 block of East Reader Street. Full story

Naperville woman guilty in murder of two children

Elzbieta Plackowska will spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty Wednesday of 10 counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two children. Full story

York High School American flag display sparks controversy

The re-creation of a controversial American flag display sparked a firestorm of its own this week in Elmhurst when images of a flag spread on the floor of the York High School library started circulating on social media. Full story

United jet, glider nearly collide over Rockford

Authorities are investigating the unexpected thrill ride United Airlines passengers got earlier in the week when a glider appeared out of nowhere en route to O'Hare International Airport. Full story

District 15 union members picket in Palatine

Palatine Township Elementary District 15 secretaries, nurses, program assistants and other support employees showed their displeasure over stalled contract negotiations in a Wednesday afternoon rush-hour picket off Northwest Highway in the village. Full story

Veterans escort Vietnam Memorial replica to Des Plaines

A motorcycle honor guard accompanied a procession Wednesday of a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., through the suburbs to Des Plaines, where the wall will be on display this week. Full story

Weather

Some clouds and 56 degrees this morning. Highs today around 70, with lows tonight in the upper 50s. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report this morning. Resurfacing work is causing restrictions on Route 59 in both directions between I-90 and North Avenue. Full traffic.