Naperville woman guilty in murder of two children

Elzbieta Plackowska listens to Judge Robert Miller as he finds her guilty on all counts at her trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

Elzbieta Plackowska can only spend the rest of her life in prison following the Wednesday afternoon verdict by DuPage County Judge Robert Miller.

Miller convicted the Naperville woman of 10 counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty following more than two weeks of testimony in the bench trial.

In making his finding, Miller said he believed Plackowska fully understood the wrongfulness of her actions on Oct. 30, 2012, when she stabbed her 7-year-old son, Justin Plackowski, 173 times and 5-year-old Olivia Dworakowski, whom she was baby-sitting, 94 times.

Therefore, Miller said, he did not believe her to be insane.

"Even giving credence to the most lucid of the defendant's various explanations, the choice to commit the criminal act because 'killing the devil' within the kids would be a greater good for humanity, is still a decision incorporating the legal wrongfulness of the stabbings," Miller said. "It seems evident to the court that it was mental illness that brought the defendant to the crossroads of having to make such a choice. Despite the sad circumstances, mental illness alone is only one of the two linchpins in the definition of insanity."

Plackowska's attorneys argued she suffered from a bipolar disorder and was in the midst of a psychotic epidosde at the time of the killings.

"It was her psychotic and delusional belief that she was killing the devil when she killed the children and dogs," Senior Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal said in her closing arguments. "A voice told her she must kill them perfectly so they could go to heaven."

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin urged Miller so see through the 12 different versions of events Plackowska gave her family members and detectives in the hours and days after the killings and asked him to focus on one sentence.

"What was going on in the defendant's mind at the time of the crime? There's no better evidence than the defendant's own words," Berlin said before playing a brief clip of a jailhouse interview in which Plackowska answers the question saying "I'm not supposed to but I have to."

"That's clear acknowledgment that she knew what she was about to do was wrong," Berlin said.