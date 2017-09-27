Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/27/2017 5:50 PM

Naperville woman guilty in murder of two children

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comElzbieta Plackowska listens to an interpreter with First Deputy Public Defender George Ford, right, at her trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

    Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comElzbieta Plackowska listens to an interpreter with First Deputy Public Defender George Ford, right, at her trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

  • Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comElzbieta Plackowska, left, listens to Judge Robert Miller as he finds her guilty on all counts with Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal, right, at her trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

    Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comElzbieta Plackowska, left, listens to Judge Robert Miller as he finds her guilty on all counts with Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal, right, at her trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

  • Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comElzbieta Plackowska, left, listens to Judge Robert Miller as he finds her guilty on all counts with Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal, right, at her trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

    Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comElzbieta Plackowska, left, listens to Judge Robert Miller as he finds her guilty on all counts with Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal, right, at her trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

  • Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comState' s Attorney Robert Berlin gives a closing statement in the Elzbieta Plackowska trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

    Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comState' s Attorney Robert Berlin gives a closing statement in the Elzbieta Plackowska trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

  • Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comAssistant States Attorney Nicole Wilkes-English give closing arguments in the Elzbieta Plackowska trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

    Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comAssistant States Attorney Nicole Wilkes-English give closing arguments in the Elzbieta Plackowska trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

  • Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comElzbieta Plackowskl, left with attorneys, First Deputy Public Defender George Ford, center and Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal, right, trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Plackowski was found guilty on all counts.

    Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comElzbieta Plackowskl, left with attorneys, First Deputy Public Defender George Ford, center and Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal, right, trial at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Plackowski was found guilty on all counts.

  • Elzbieta Plackowska

    Elzbieta Plackowska

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Elzbieta Plackowska can only spend the rest of her life in prison following the Wednesday afternoon verdict by DuPage County Judge Robert Miller.

Miller convicted the Naperville woman of 10 counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty following more than two weeks of testimony in the bench trial.

In making his finding, Miller said he believed Plackowska fully understood the wrongfulness of her actions on Oct. 30, 2012, when she stabbed her 7-year-old son, Justin Plackowski, 173 times and 5-year-old Olivia Dworakowski, whom she was baby-sitting, 94 times.

Therefore, Miller said, he did not believe her to be insane.

"Even giving credence to the most lucid of the defendant's various explanations, the choice to commit the criminal act because 'killing the devil' within the kids would be a greater good for humanity, is still a decision incorporating the legal wrongfulness of the stabbings," Miller said. "It seems evident to the court that it was mental illness that brought the defendant to the crossroads of having to make such a choice. Despite the sad circumstances, mental illness alone is only one of the two linchpins in the definition of insanity."

Plackowska's attorneys argued she suffered from a bipolar disorder and was in the midst of a psychotic epidosde at the time of the killings.

"It was her psychotic and delusional belief that she was killing the devil when she killed the children and dogs," Senior Assistant Public Defender Kristen Nevdal said in her closing arguments. "A voice told her she must kill them perfectly so they could go to heaven."

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin urged Miller so see through the 12 different versions of events Plackowska gave her family members and detectives in the hours and days after the killings and asked him to focus on one sentence.

"What was going on in the defendant's mind at the time of the crime? There's no better evidence than the defendant's own words," Berlin said before playing a brief clip of a jailhouse interview in which Plackowska answers the question saying "I'm not supposed to but I have to."

"That's clear acknowledgment that she knew what she was about to do was wrong," Berlin said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account