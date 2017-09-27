Cubs clinch division with win over Cardinals

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The Cubs left their scent at Busch Stadium, and that scent was the sweet smell of champagne.

After struggling to come up with much of anything all night against St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha, the Cubs went into quick-strike mode in the seventh inning, scoring 5 runs, with 3 coming on a home run by Addison Russell.

The rout was on. And so was the party.

The eventual 5-1 victory at Busch Stadium gave the Cubs their second straight National League Central title and their third postseason berth in the last three years. The previous time the Cubs went to the postseason three straight years was 1906-08.

The Cubs will enter the postseason as defending world champions, and they'll do so after a start-and-stop regular season that finally came together at the right time: in September.

They entered the evening with a magic number of 1, meaning a victory over the Cardinals or a loss by the second-place Milwaukee Brewers at home against Cincinnati would have clinched it.

The Cubs took care of their end of the deal without having to wait for word out of Miller Park.

They preferred it this way.

"Of course you always do," said manager Joe Maddon. "However you always take it any way she comes. It's a long year. It's 162; that's a lot of games. But we always prefer winning it of your own volition."

To the mound for this one Maddon sent ornery old warhorse John Lackey, the onetime Cardinal. Lackey did not disappoint.

He got down to business right away, and after giving up a run on a walk and 2 singles in the second inning, he didn't allow another hit. Lackey worked 6 innings, throwing 82 pitches.

"John likes these kind of moments," Maddon said. "Actually, this is a better kind of lineup for him to pitch against than maybe the last one was. He's had good success in this ballpark. He's pitched well against this team. And he likes this time of the year."

Cubs batters were going quietly all night against Wacha until the seventh, when they sent 10 men to the plate.

Singles by Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist put runners on first and third to start things. Russell then launched a 2-1 pitch from Wacha down the left field line and over the wall for his 12th homer of the season. RBI doubles by Jason Heyward and pinch hitter Tommy La Stella did the rest.

The Cubs have wrested the NL Central from the longtime grip of the Cardinals, a process they began two years ago when they won the second wild card and then beat the Cardinals in the division series.

The two teams were tied for second place, with 43-45 records and 5½ games behind the Brewers at the all-star break. Both teams picked it up in the second half, but the Cubs showed the form of a champion in the final month, sweeping the Cardinals at Wrigley Field in the middle of the month and taking three of four from the Brewers in Milwaukee this past weekend.