Elburn man accused of soliciting minor for sex

An Elburn man accused of planning to have sex with a minor was released from the Kane County jail Wednesday.

Richard L. Herra, 49, of the 400 block of East Reader Street, was arrested Monday and charged with indecent solicitation of a child, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and indecent solicitation of a child through the internet, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's office Wednesday evening.

Herra was released on his signature Wednesday without posting a cash bond, prosecutors said. As a condition of his release, Herra is barred from having contact with anyone younger than 17, excluding immediate family members, according to the release. He also is prohibited from going to the victim's school, according to court records.

Herra is a Naperville firefighter and paramedic, according to Lt. Pat Gengler of the Kane County sheriff's office and a City of Naperville payroll document.

Prosecutors said that on September 17, Herra knowingly contacted someone younger than 17 and asked to engage in a sex act. Herra believed he was meeting the victim, Gengler said, but the victim called police.

If convicted of the most serious offense, Herra faces a sentence of probation or between two and five years in prison, according to the release. He also would have to register as a sexual offender for 10 years.

Herra is due back in court Oct. 12.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about Herra can call Kane County Sheriff's investigators at (630) 444-1103.

• Staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.