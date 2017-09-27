Man in critical condition after train strikes car in Lake Barrington

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comCrews respond to a vehicle struck by a train near Kelsey Road and Route 14 in Lake Barrington Wednesday night.

A man is in critical condition after a Metra train struck his car Wednesday evening in the area of Route 14 and Kelsey Road in Lake Barrington, officials say.

Train No. 653 scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 8:06 p.m. was traveling northeast toward Fox River Grove when it struck a vehicle stopped on the tracks, said Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County sheriff's office,

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was on the tracks about 100 feet southeast of Kelsey Road when the crash occurred.

The driver was outside his vehicle when it was struck. Police believe the man was subsequently struck by his vehicle, Covelli said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition, Covelli said.

The driver's age and other details about his identity were not immediately available.

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near Fox River Grove while police investigated, causing extensive delays, according to a Metra service alert.

Riders should listen to platform announcements for delay times or visit Metrarail.com for current delay information.

Representatives from the Barrington-Countryside Fire Department were not immediately available to comment.

