United jet, glider in near-miss over Rockford area; FAA investigating

The FAA is investigating what happened when a glider caused a United Airlines pilot to take evasive action in the air over the Rockford area Monday. Daily Herald File Photo

Authorities are investigating the unexpected thrill ride United Airlines passengers got earlier in the week when a glider appeared out of nowhere en route to O'Hare International Airport.

The pilot of the Boeing 737 noticed the glider near Rockford and climbed 400 feet to avoid the smaller aircraft at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

Flight 246, which originated in Vancouver, "landed safely and all passengers deplaned normally after the pilots were required to deviate from the aircraft's normal flight path because they spotted a glider," a United spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We are following up with air traffic control to do a complete review of what happened."

Meanwhile, the FAA said Wednesday it was investigating the unusual occurrence, noting that all information was preliminary and subject to change.

There were 162 passengers on board.