Dawn Patrol: Jury awards $148 million to dancer paralyzed by falling O'Hare shelter

Tierney Darden, now of Vernon Hills, was paralyzed by a collapsing bus shelter at O'Hare International Airport. Courtesy of Darden family

A jury awarded $148 million Wednesday to a 26-year-old paralyzed dancer from Lake County after a bus shelter at O'Hare International Airport collapsed on her in 2015. Full story

Waukegan man charged with murder in house party shooting

A 48-year-old Waukegan man has been charged with the murder of a Waukegan woman who was shot and killed at a house party June 5. Full story

Woman charged with burglary of Mount Prospect storage facility

A 31-year-old woman has been accused of stealing items including firearms from a Mount Prospect storage facility. Full story

Injured Grayslake police officer released from hospital

The last of three Grayslake police officers hospitalized after running into a burning home Tuesday to rescue a trapped teenager has been released, police said Wednesday. Full story

The Volo Auto Museum has purchased a Cadillac limousine that was made for Donald Trump before he became president. The hood ornament indicates its lineage. - Courtesy of Volo Auto Museum

The Volo Auto Museum has purchased a Cadillac limousine formerly owned by President Donald Trump, the facility announced Wednesday. Full story

Prosecutors want Naperville man declared 'sexually dangerous'

Two court-appointed doctors have weighed in regarding DuPage County prosecutors' attempts to have a Naperville man with a history of sex-related crimes committed to an Illinois prison. Full story

The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, center right, celebrates with Jon Jay, right, Mike Montgomery, center left, and Ben Zobrist after hitting a three-run home run off Reds starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski during the fourth inning of Wednesday in Cincinnati. - Associated Press

The good times continued to roll Wednesday night during a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. It was the fifth straight win for the Cubs, who are 68-57. Read Bruce Miles' take here.

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky has posted a 111.4 passer rating while playing with and against backups in two preseason games. - Associated Press

The decision to give rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky snaps with the Bears' first team in Sunday's third preseason game doesn't mean anything -- for now. But what happens if the second overall pick in the draft clearly outplays starter Mike Glennon, as he has in the first two exhibitions? Read Bob LeGere's take here.