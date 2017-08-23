Breaking News Bar
 
Woman charged with burglary of Mount Prospect storage facility

A 31-year-old woman has been accused of stealing items including firearms from a Mount Prospect storage facility.

Heather L. Sechrist was ordered held on $75,000 bail Wednesday on burglary charges and on a charge of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Video surveillance at the facility on the 1700 block of West Central Road shows Sechrist and a man there on July 22 and on Aug. 6, said Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom.

The video showed the two "clearly depicted in video surveillance footage," said Grissom, "in possession of stolen property."

The property included collectibles and video games, power tools and firearms including two rifles, a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun, she said.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Sechrist faces up to 15 years in prison. She has a Sept. 1 court date.

