Prosecutors want Naperville man declared 'sexually dangerous'

hello

Two court-appointed doctors have weighed in regarding DuPage County prosecutors' attempts to have a Naperville man with a history of sex-related crimes committed to an Illinois prison.

Assistant State's Attorney Michael Fisher told Judge Robert Miller Wednesday that the doctors, assigned by the court, have filed reports saying they believe 38-year-old Damien Dickens is a sexually dangerous person.

Once those reports are reviewed by Dickens' attorneys, it likely will be up to a jury to decide if it agrees.

If Dickens is declared sexually dangerous, he will be committed indefinitely to an Illinois prison for treatment.

He currently is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual abuse in connection with an attack that Aurora police say occurred on June 24, 2013.

Aurora investigators say Dickens is accused of supplying fictitious information to lure a 24-year-old woman who worked as a masseuse for an internet-based company to a vacant townhouse on the 900 block of Windemere Court, near an address where he previously lived. There, investigators say, he attacked and raped her and caused injuries for which she was treated at a hospital.

Dickens served nearly a year in jail in 2015 after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass stemming from reports by parents in July 2015 that he was "leering" at children as they exited locker rooms during a swim meet at a private club on the 300 block of South Oakhurst Drive in Aurora.

He had been in jail 331 days in the swim club case after a judge set bail at $300,000 last year. His sentence -- after prosecutors dropped felony charges of trespassing at a public place of amusement and misdemeanor disorderly conduct -- included only 180 days of jail time, which led to his release.

Dickens has a lengthy criminal history in DuPage County, including a 2005 conviction for calling 911 and falsely reporting rapes. He's also been convicted of misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct for exposing himself to minors and making obscene gestures with women's underwear on display at Aurora and Naperville department stores.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.