Volo Auto Museum adds Trump limo to collection

The Volo Auto Museum has purchased a Cadillac limousine that once belonged to President Donald Trump. Courtesy of Volo Auto Museum

The Volo Auto Museum has purchased a Cadillac limousine formerly owned by President Donald Trump, the facility announced Wednesday.

Museum Director Brian Grams said the purchase isn't a political statement.

"We display rare, interesting cars with fascinating and documented back stories. This certainly checks that box," Grams said in a news release.

The 1988 Cadillac, which the museum said was built for the then-business mogul, features gold-plated and rosewood interior elements as well as a fax machine, a TV, VCR, three telephones, a paper shredder and an electric bar.

According to Grams, Trump talked Cadillac into making the limited-edition limousine in 1987.

"Part of the agreement was that Trump was going to buy the first 50 for corporate use," he said. "Only two were made. The first was given to Trump and he bought the second for his dad."

After learning that one of the two limos had sold in England for $72,000, Grams said found the other in private ownership with just 21,000 miles on it. He bought it for an undisclosed sum from the daughter of its now-deceased second owner and plans to feature it within a week in the museum's Cars of the Rich and Famous exhibit in Showroom 4.

