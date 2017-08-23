Breaking News Bar
 
Waukegan man charged with murder in house party shooting

  • Farid S. Rakin

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A 48-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Waukegan woman who was shot and killed at a house party June 5.

Farid S. Rakin, of Waukegan, is charged with the first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the death of 24-year-old Ciera Davis, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department Wednesday evening.

Waukegan detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force learned on Tuesday that Rakin was staying in a motel near Racine, Wisconsin. He was arrested in Wisconsin on a warrant, police said.

Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. June 5 to the 1600 block of 11th Street for a reported shooting. Waukegan police Cmdr. Joe Florip has said the shooting took place during a confrontation at a party.

When the officers arrived, Davis had already been taken to an emergency room, where she was later pronounced dead. The Lake County coroner's office said Davis died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police issued a $3 million warrant for Rakin's arrest the same night.

Rakin remained in Racine County custody Wednesday while he waited to be extradited to Illinois, according to the release.

