Jury awards $148 million to dancer paralyzed by falling O'Hare shelter

hello

A Vernon Hills house was refurbished to accommodate Tierney Darden after she was paralyzed by a collapsing bus shelter at O'Hare International Airport. Courtesy of Darden family

A jury awarded $148 million Wednesday to a 26-year-old paralyzed dancer from Lake County after a bus shelter at O'Hare International Airport collapsed on her in 2015, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Tierney Darden, then of Mundelein and now of Vernon Hills, sued the city of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Aviation for negligence. The city had offered to settle the case for $22 million but Darden's attorney refused.

During closing arguments, Darden's attorney suggested that she be awarded nearly $175 million for pain, suffering and medical costs, ABC 7 said.

The trial started over a week ago in a Cook County courtroom.

Tierney Darden had just returned home on a flight from Minnesota and was waiting for a bus with her mother and sister near Terminal 2 at the O'Hare lower street level when a storm rolled through the Chicago area about 2:40 p.m. Aug. 2.

The pedestrian shelter the three women waited under was "visibly rusted, decaying, and generally in a decaying condition" and was "inadequately attached to the ground," attorneys said in the lawsuit filed in Cook County Civil Court. The lawsuit claims the structure became loose and fell onto the three women, leaving Darden paralyzed.

Tierney Darden's mother, Trudy Darden, and sister, Tayah Minniefield, also suffered minor injuries in the collapse, the lawsuit said.

Tierney Darden, a dancer and student at Truman College in Chicago, suffered dislocated vertebras and a severed spinal cord, and was left paralyzed from the waist down, attorneys said at the time.

The lawsuit originally sought more than $50,000 for injuries and emotional distress for each woman.

"Tierney is a dancer and she is dealing with the realization that, if she wants to dance, she'll have to find another way," her father, David Darden, said at the time the lawsuit was filed. "She has gone from dancing upright to lying in a hospital bed."

Darden is a 2009 graduate of Vernon Hills High School.

Tara Devine, one of the attorneys representing her case, said in 2015 the family hopes this tragedy calls attention to the condition and maintenance of the airport's shelters.

The powerful Aug. 2 storm that blew through the Chicago area killed one man and injured 22 people at a festival in Wood Dale when the tent they took shelter under collapsed. An indoor softball dome in Rosemont also was damaged by the storm.