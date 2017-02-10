Winning images of weekly photo contest

Bee on a zinnia on August 19 in a Mount Prospect backyard.
Greg Stenzel of Mount Prospect
Brilliant oranges and blues made for a stunning sunset in Lake Zurich last month.
Cindy Spudich of Lake Zurich
I took the attached photo recently while on an assignment in Chile. We built a pier in the Pacific for cooling water supply to our power plant, and received a wide variety of local and migratory visitors. This migratory bird is an Incan Tern -- good looking but mean spirited.
Michael Roberts of Naperville
The Freedom Tower looms over the sweeping roof of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York City In April of 2016.
Donald E Bolstad of Hawthorn Woods
The beauty of grain during autumn in a field north of Libertyville on Oct. 30, 2016 in northern Illinois.
Jim Huskey of Libertyville
An alien face is hidden away in a rock formation in the Valley of Fire State Park near Overton, Nev.
Deb Marak of Arlington Heights
Two pelicans practice their synchronized flying over the beach in Naples, Florida in January of 2016.
Lynne Solway of Buffalo Grove
I took this photo of an eagle at Lock and Dam 14 in Iowa. I love the majestic spread f the wings as he soared above the river before he dove down to catch a fish. Extremely fast bird, requiring a very fast shutter speed!
Robin Green of Warrenville
One of my favorite parks in Wheaton. This shot was taken at sunset at Seven Gables on Naperville Road.
Dan LaPenna of Wheaton
I took this picture of the famous Cabo Arch while on a sunset sailboat cruise in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico recently. I think the birds and the faint glow of the sun just behind and to the right of the arch add to the picture.
Tami Bone of Geneva
Another beautiful sunset photo at Halong Bay, Vietnam taken from my Chinese Junk ship last month.
Jeannine Ceferin of St. Charles
I took this photo of an old mill in Babcock State Park in southeastern West Virginia. It was taken in September, 2014 while we were traveling through the area.
Pat Hartmann of Elgin