Winning images of our weekly photo contest

This is a photograph of frost patterns on our bedroom window backlit by the warm rays of the setting sun. It was taken with a macro lens on the coldest day of this past December, when the temperature dipped below zero. The amazing frost shapes remind my wife of a field of wheat, and I imagine a group of large palms.
Mike Weimer of St. Charles
A very cold visitor to the bird feeder in our backyard. Taken during our last cold snap.
Vicki Sebela of Wheaton
Another foggy morning greeted us on the first back-to-work day of the new year.
Tom Nicol of Geneva
Saw this fella along the Fox River a bit north of downtown St. Charles on Saturday afternoon.
Matthew Kirby of Sycamore
I was in New York in December to experience Christmas in New York. On the Friday of the week I was there I went on a tour that included seeing Freedom Tower and the 9/11 Museum. It was a clear cold December day. Great day to take photos. I took many pictures of Freedom Tower and surrounding building. I like this best because of the double reflection within a reflection.
Debra Lund of Aurora
A starfish off Santa Cruz, Calif. pier on January 2, 2014.
Rachel Stone of Round Lake Beach
A groom and his bride-to-be take a moment before their wedding ceremony on a farm in small town Indiana in September 5, 2016.
Sheila O'Gara of Buffalo Grove
It's a photo of my 13 year old Cocker Spaniel, Emma. She's enjoying the comfort of sleeping in on a cold morning under the warmth of nice blanket on the king size bed. Just spoiled a little bit. Love that pooch!!
Kathy Kolvitz of Addison
The first sunrise of 2017 over Lake Michigan in Evanston.
Tomo Tatsuki of Lake Zurich
One of the few remaining buildings of the abandoned Chemung Mine in Masonic, Calf. The bullet-riddled building sits in the foreground with fall colors and a rainstorm in the background of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The mine, opened in the early 1900s, sits at an elevation of 8,100' and is located between Bodie and Bridgeport, Calif.
Michael Stone of Round Lake Beach
A bald eagle swoops down and grabs a fish on the Mississippi River last week.
Bob Lin of Buffalo Grove
Praying angel in the center of an orchid last week.
Beverly Buchinger of Hoffman Estates