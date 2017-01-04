Breaking News Bar
 
Dawn Patrol: Authorities release 911 calls made before DuPage County deputy shot teen

  • The townhouse near Villa Park where 17-year-old Trevon Johnson was shot and killed by a DuPage County sheriff's deputy early Monday morning.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

Sheriff's office release 911 calls made before deputy shot Villa Park-area teen

Trevon Johnson, 17, was shot early Monday morning by a deputy responding to a domestic violence call near Villa Park. Authorities say the deputy believed Johnson had a knife; the family denies he was armed. But in recordings of 911 calls released Tuesday night, one caller said Johnson first was wielding a kitchen knife, then was firing a gun. Another caller said Johnson had only a butter knife. Full story.

Elgin teen charged in slaying of Bartlett student

An Elgin teenager has been charged as an adult with murder in the shooting death of Timothy Jones, an 18-year-old Bartlett High School student. Full story

Victim in second fatal Aurora shooting identified

William Radillo, 24, of Aurora was shot multiple times around 5:15 p.m. Monday near Spring and State streets on the city's near east side. He was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m. Full story

Elgin VFW Post decides to put building up for sale

Elgin VFW Post 1307 is getting ready to list its building for sale, a decision that came during a contentious meeting Monday, post officials said. Full story

Palatine man held on $1 million bail in Rolling Meadows shooting

A 20-year-old suspected gang member from Palatine is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting a Rolling Meadows man in the leg last week, police said Tuesday. Full story

Police investigate the scene where an Aurora ambulance was involved in a car crash Tuesday at Ogden and Aurora avenues in Naperville.
Cops investigating car-ambulance crash

A 22-year veteran of the Aurora Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave pending results of an investigation into a crash between an Aurora ambulance and a car that sent three people to the hospital early Tuesday morning in Naperville, authorities said. Full story

Murder suspect freed on bond

A Round Lake Beach resident accused of killing a Libertyville man has been released from Lake County jail after posting bail. Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, was released from jail Dec. 31 after relatives provided a cashier's check to cover his $300,000 bail, authorities said Tuesday. Full story.

Weather

Clear and cool with temperatures around 11 this morning. Highs near 20 today with lows tonight around 10. Full story.

Traffic

Work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Washington Street between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake. Full traffic.

Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa, left, has been out since Dec. 20 with an upper-body injury.
Blackhawks know importance of Hossa

It has been a fairly eventful season for the Chicago Blackhawks in terms of dealing with injuries to key players. One player the Hawks haven't been able to live without is 37-year-old Marian Hossa, who has missed the last five games (and most of a sixth) with an upper-body injury. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.

