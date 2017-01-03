Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/3/2017 5:34 PM

Palatine man held on $1 million bail in Rolling Meadows shooting

  • Christian Ruiz

    Christian Ruiz

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

A 20-year-old suspected gang member from Palatine is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting a Rolling Meadows man in the leg last week, police said Tuesday.

Christian Ruiz, of the 1900 block of Cambridge Court in Palatine, is in the Cook County jail on a $1 million bail pending a court appearance Wednesday.

Rolling Meadows police Cmdr. Tom Gadomski said the 23-year-old victim was shot about 10 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Coach Light Condominiums along Algonquin Road.

Gadomski said the victim, who does not have gang affiliations, was treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Police did not disclose a suspected motive for the shooting.

Ruiz was at the center of a controversy in 2015 when he and his sister accused Wheeling police officers of using excessive force when arresting them during a disturbance at an apartment complex. The arrests were video recorded by a witness and posted online. However, an internal police investigation cleared the officers, and Ruiz later pleaded guilty to obstructing police and was sentenced to five days in jail.

