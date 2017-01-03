Round Lake Beach murder suspect released after he posts bail

A Round Lake Beach man accused of killing a Libertyville man has been released from Lake County jail after posting bail.

Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, was released from jail Dec. 31 after relatives provided a cashier's check to cover his $300,000 bail, authorities said Tuesday.

Seplak is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying of David E. Gorski, who was found shot Dec. 23 behind the wheel of his car in the middle of Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. Gorski, 30, was later pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Authorities say Gorski had gone to a movie in Vernon Hills with a 30-year-old Wauconda woman who had prior acquaintances with Seplak. Seplak was accused previously of stalking the woman, authorities said.

Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said Seplak is on 24-hour curfew while out on bail and is not allowed to have contact with the victim's family.

Nerheim said prosecutors initially requested in bond court that Seplak be placed on an electronic home monitoring device should he be able to post bail. But the request was denied.

"We're going to go back in front of a judge as soon as possible and request one again," he said.

Prosecutors have said GPS records from Seplak's mobile device showed he was at the Vernon Hills theater at the same time as Gorski and the Wauconda woman. The GPS also shows Seplak's vehicle was near the location where Gorski was found shot, authorities said.

A 38-caliber handgun and ammunition was recovered from Gorski's car, authorities say. The bullet recovered from Gorski's body matched the weapon, and test results show gunshot residue from the weapon matched what was found on Seplak, authorities said.