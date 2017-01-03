Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin teen charged in slaying of rival teen

Elena Ferrarin
 
 

An Elgin teenager has been charged as an adult with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Bartlett High School student.

Anton Cross, 17, of the 300 block of Washington Street in Elgin, was charged in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Timothy Jones, 18, also of Elgin, according to records and information from the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

Services for Jones were held Tuesday morning at Philadelphia Holiness Full Gospel Baptist Church in Elgin. Jones, who turned 18 on Dec. 23, loved to play football and basketball and was graduating this year, according to his obituary. His parents are Gretchen Boren and Island Jones.

Gretchen Boren has worked at the IHOP in Elgin for more than 20 years, said restaurant manager David Saycocie, who created a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses. Saycocie said he met Timothy, whose nickname was Timmy, when he was about 7 and hadn't seen him in several years.

"(Boren) is really strong woman. I know it's really affecting her, of course," he said. "She has to continue of course. I know she's just distraught inside."

Cross was charged with two counts of murder and was being held at the juvenile justice center on $750,000 bail, Kane County records show. He is due in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 before Judge Donald Tegeler.

Elgin police said Cross and Jones had been in an ongoing dispute. Jones died at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital of a gunshot wound to the abdomen after the shooting on the 1600 block of Maple Lane.

This was the second murder in Elgin in 2016. It followed the Nov. 13 fatal shooting of Norbert Gutierrez, 59. Alberto J. Sepeda, 29, was charged with that crime.

Nine people have been injured in 64 shootings in Elgin this year, police data shows.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report

