Probe continues into death of teen shot by DuPage County deputy

Illinois state police are continuing their probe into the death of a Villa Park-area teenager shot and killed by a DuPage County sheriff's deputy who was responding to a domestic violence call early Monday morning in the Brandywine neighborhood, officials said.

Deputies were called about midnight to a home on Standish Lane at Eliot Lane near Villa Park for a report of domestic violence in progress, county officials said.

The first responding officer was involved in an altercation with the teen, which led to the shooting, police said.

The boy has been identified by sources close to the investigation as 17-year-old Trevon Johnson, who was black and believed to be mentally handicapped.

The officer, who is white, told investigators he believed the teen had a knife. He was the only officer on the scene when he fired multiple shots at Johnson, sources say.

Johnson was taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It's the first fatal shooting by a DuPage County deputy in more than 20 years, sources say.

DuPage County public information officer Sgt. Robert Harris declined to confirm any details about Johnson or any further information about the officer and his tenure with the department.

"The Illinois State Police is handling this investigation, so at this time, I'm unable to comment further," he said via email Monday night. "Until we receive investigative information from them we can't comment further. I'm hoping that by early afternoon tomorrow that changes and we can provide additional details."

An investigation by an outside agency in a police-involved shooting is standard, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Jason Bradley said.

"State police conducting an independent investigation into the shooting doesn't mean the officer did anything wrong," he said. "That's just standard protocol to have a third-party agency do an investigation, as well."

Bradley declined to give any further details.

Neighbors of the teen said they didn't hear any disturbance or know anything was wrong until they saw and heard police cars lining the street shortly after midnight.

They said the residence has been owned by the same person for more than 10 years but recently was rented to a "multigenerational" family that appeared to include three small children, the teen, a mother and a grandfather. Neighbors said the family has been living there for about a year and sheriff's deputies have been at the house more than once in that time.

Neighbors said the neighborhood is usually very quiet.

• Daily Herald staff writers Sara Hooker and Justin Kmitch contributed to this report.