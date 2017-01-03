Victim in second fatal Aurora shooting identified

Police have identified the victim of a second fatal shooting in Aurora in three days.

William Radillo, 24, of Aurora, was shot multiple times around 5:15 p.m. Monday near Spring and State streets on the city's near east side. He was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m.

Radillo was in a wheelchair due to injuries he suffered in a 2011 shooting.

Radillo and a second victim, a 33-year-old Aurora man, were near a building on the northwest corner of the intersection when they were approached by two males dressed in dark clothing, police said. At least one of the men opened fired on Radillo and the second victim before fleeing in a waiting SUV that was parked in an alley.

The 33-year-old suffered at least one gunshot wound and is being treated for nonlife threatening injuries at an Aurora hospital. The Kane County Coroner will do an autopsy on Radillo.

A motive for the shooting is undetermined, but gang involvement has not been ruled out.

Police said Tuesday the shooting does not appear to be related to another fatal shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve on the 400 block of Melrose Avenue. In that case, Andrew Dockery, 26, of Aurora was killed in a drive-by. No description of the suspect is available.

An investigation is ongoing for both shootings and police are asking the public for information. Calls to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 that lead to an arrest qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department's free app or by calling Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500.