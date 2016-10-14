Winning images of our weekly photo contest

David Neesley of Naperville

This was shot in High Dynamic Range, (HDR) in a 5 EV configuration. 5 images were taken sequentially, one perfect exposure, and 2 over exposed and 2 under exposed. This captures the entire dynamic range of the gray scale, which is 236 shades of gray between black and white. Using an HDR software these images are composited and the light, shadow, hue, tone, saturation and more are adjusted to manipulate various area of the picture. Time consuming but the effort pays off in the results.