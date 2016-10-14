Winning images of our weekly photo contest

This was shot in High Dynamic Range, (HDR) in a 5 EV configuration. 5 images were taken sequentially, one perfect exposure, and 2 over exposed and 2 under exposed. This captures the entire dynamic range of the gray scale, which is 236 shades of gray between black and white. Using an HDR software these images are composited and the light, shadow, hue, tone, saturation and more are adjusted to manipulate various area of the picture. Time consuming but the effort pays off in the results.
David Neesley of Naperville
The lighthouse at Manistee Pierhead, Michigan on a beautiful, crisp fall morning this past October.
Jeanne Garrett of Arlington Heights
Rain drops fall from the needles of a fir tree on October 1.
Cindy Spudich of Lake Zurich
This photo was taken in my backyard. The squirrel was looking to raid one of my bird feeders when it perched on top of a garden ornament as a steppingstone to the feeder. Luckily I had a camera handy to snap a photo of this very smart & good-looking thief.
Rose Kuntze of Winfield
Herrick Lake is my favorite local photography location. This Blue Heron was hunting near the shore of the lake. I like this photo because it shows the stealthy, patient nature of the heron. He stands silently for long periods of time, and moves ever so slowly, barely causing a ripple in the water.
Robin Green of Warrenville
A vintage rustic Chevy truck in a farm field in Merrill, Wis. last June.
John Knol of Lindenhurst
A house cat watches a mouse stuck in the screen of a window creating morning entertainment for the household.
Bette Lentsch of Round Lake Beach
Two egrets take off on a pond in Prospect Heights on September 20 creating an interesting triangular reflection in the water.
Dennis Heuer of Prospect Heights
Tourist view into the large tank with fish and two tiger sharks at the Atlanta Aquarium last June.
John V. Smith of Schaumburg
This photo of a black cat on top of a pumpkin was shot in 1976 by Joe Falese and recently found by his wife Jackie.
Joe Falese of Carpentersville
Assateague Island off the coasts of Maryland and Virginia is home to wild horses. This one was posing while surrounded by photographers on the beach.
Sandraa Wittman of Carpentersville
A pleasant reminder of summer as this Nymphaea "Red Flare" water lily was in bloom last weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden. I love the contrast of the deep scarlet red flower against the backdrop of dark leaves.
Susan Birr of Carpentersville