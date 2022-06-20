Wheaton Academy Class of 2022

Graduates in Class of 2022: 179

Graduation ceremony: Sunday, June 5, at Edman Chapel, Wheaton College

Academic Excellence: Faith Olsen, Alina Imrisek

High honors: Adam Baarman, Madison Cavin, Jonah Crum, Kaleb Cruz, Lillian English, Colton Gomoll, Graham Head, Noah Husted, Katelyn Jackson, Caroline Kelly, Mya Langfelder, Morgan Mayo, Dakoda McCallum, Kennedi McClure, Ela Miller, Jacqueline Ogden, Daniel Olson, Thorin Phinney, Francesca Polizzotto, Isabella Polizzotto, Samantha Roman, Eriuszx Soszko, Sara Swoboda, Apryl Tran, Sophie Uno.

National Merit Letters of Commendation: Jude Barton; Colton Gomoll; Noah Husted; Caroline Kelly; Jacqueline Ogden; Thorin Phinney.

National Merit Finalists: Jeremy Kang, Daniel Olson.

Illinois State Scholars: Adam Baarman, Jude Barton, Madison Cavin, Jonah Crum, Kaleb Cruz, Lillian English, Colton Gomoll, Graham Head, Noah Husted, Alina Imrisek, Jeremy Kang, Caroline Kelly, Emma Kuruppacherry, Nickolas Lo Galbo, Lindsey Lohr, Ellie Macris, Dakoda McCallum, Kennedi McClure, Ela Miller, Faith Niekamp, Jacqueline Ogden, Faith Olsen, Daniel Olson, Joshua Oswald, Lauren O'Toole, Thorin Phinney, Francesca Polizzotto, Sheldon Powell, Samantha Roman, Eriuszx Soszko, Sara Swoboda, Apryl Tran, Sophie Uno, Caleb Yun.

Bible Award: Sheldon Powell

Social Studies Award: Darren Li, Jessica Zhang

DAR: Ela Miller

SAR: Andrew Apostoli

Creative Writing: Hanna Fritz

Critical Writing: Kaleb Cruz

English: Dakoda McCallum

Spanish: Lily Lebo

French: Emma Kuruppacherry

Chinese: Lillie English

Global: Jessica Zhang

ISTA: Lillie English, Apryl Tran

Fermilab: Daniel Olson, Jessica Zhang

Science: Jonah Crum, Eric Soszko

ICTM: Caroline Kelly, Sheldon Powell

Math: Colton Gomoll

Extracurricular achievements:

• Anna Jones -- Member of the ILMEA All-State choir

• Crystal Pillar Award Winner: Elijah Walker -- Camera Operator; Minh Do -- Camera Operator; Elijah Felix -- Technical Director; Kenna Tolman -- Producer.

Athletic achievements:

• Boys varsity soccer -- 1st in State

• Boys varsity tennis -- 4th in State

• Wrestling -- Eight sectional qualifiers (most in school history)

• Boys golf -- 3rd in State, Sam Dykema (junior) 2nd in state

• Boys Cross Country -- 15th in state

• Girls Cross Country -- 8th in State

• Boys LaCrosse -- 4th in State

• Girls Soccer -- 3rd in State

• Boys Football -- Final 16 Class 4A

Theater productions:

• All-School Productions: "Little Women" (the musical) and "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"

• Class productions: "Honk Jr.", "The Matchmaker"

What challenges did the Class of 2022 face as they returned to in-person school full time, and how did they overcome them:

Thankfully this school completed our second full-year of being in-person.

What was new in 2021-22: We were able to return to offering domestic trips for our Winterim program in January. Students were able to travel to Washington, D.C., U.S. National Parks, Colorado, Hawaii, Houston, Alaska, and the Caribbean.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2022:

Although the class of 2022 has been challenged by an unusual school experience due to two years of COVID, they are remarkably resilient. Upon gathering feedback from the seniors, they overwhelmingly state that they are thankful for the relationships and opportunities to serve that Wheaton Academy has provided them. Not one of them has commented on COVID. This shows their character and resilience. They haven't let their circumstances define who they are but have strived to thrive in challenging circumstances.

-- Head of School Steve Bult