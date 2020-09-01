Lombard expo company reinvents itself to offer desks for students learning at home

SourceOne Events is now selling desks that students can use for learning at home. Courtesy of Andrew Hodgson

COVID-19 brought an abrupt end to meetings, events and expos in Chicago.

Nobody would have guessed in March the shutdown would last for the remainder of 2020!

The impact to local suppliers of meetings, events and expos has been devastating with staff reductions of 70% to 90%.

SourceOne Events, with offices in Lombard and Orlando, has reinvented itself over the summer to keep the doors open.

One new product uses CNC machinery purchased for expos and events.

The machinery has been repurposed to fabricate cardboard and foam board desks for students learning from home.

The desks come in 2 sizes, assemble in minutes without tools and are very durable.

For further information, contact SourceOne Events at (708) 344-4111 or sales@sourceoneevents.com.