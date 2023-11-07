Scouting men's local college basketball

Benedictine

Coach: Jordan Townsend

Last year's record: 12-14

Top players: F Drew Stokes (Montini), F Trevor Montiel (Lake Park)

Outlook: Guards Bronson Bartuch (Elk Grove) and Ryan Sammons (Fremd) and F Dominick Ciegotura (IC Catholic Prep) are local products in a deep freshman class.

College of DuPage

Coach: Joe Kuhn

Last year's record: 22-15

Top players: F Braylen Meredith (Wheaton Warrenville South), G Jayden Dean (Neuqua Valley).

Outlook: Coming off a big season, the Chaparrals move up to Division II this year and will compete with 18 Region 4 schools located in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

College of Lake County

Coach: Tim Bowen

Last year's record: 12-17

Top players: G Justin St. Louis (Vernon Hills), F Randal Holm (Grant), G Nick Harris-Huntley.

Outlook: St. Louis was the Lancers' second-leading scorer last season at 12.4 points per game. G Nick Brinias (Wauconda), C Jake Gibson (Grayslake Central), G Emmanuel Willoughby (Mundelein) and G Kai Taylor (Grayslake Central) are local newcomers.

Elgin C.C.

Coach: Kent Payne

Last year's record: 16-15

Top players: F Gabe Wright, G Isaiah Smith (Waubonsie Valley).

Outlook: Guards Derryl Gaddi (Maine East) and F Elias Cole-Williams (South Elgin) are positioned to be key contributors.

Elmhurst

Coach: John Baines

Last year's record: 19-10

Top players: G Ocean Johnson, G John Ittounas (Stevenson), F Jonathan Zapinski.

Outlook: In the preseason poll, the Bluejays were picked to finish third in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Harper College

Coach: LaMario Richards

Last year's record: 4-25

Top players: G Aaron Orido (Fremd).

Outlook: Richards heads into his first year looking to get the Hawks turned around. Elijah and Joshua Hutchinson are freshmen forwards from Wheeling.

Judson

Coach: Bruce Fields

Last year's record: 7-21

Top players: G Anterrious Rhyan, G Javaris Wiggins.

Outlook: In addition to Rhyan and Wiggins, Finn Walsh provides another spark in the backcourt.

North Central

Coach: Vince Kmiec

Last year's record: 14-12

Top players: G Ethan Helwig (Meta Valley), G John Blumeyer

Outlook: Kmiec takes over and will try matching the success (138-66) the Cardinals had when he was an assistant coach.

Oakton

Coach: Mick Reuter

Last year's record: 9-22

Top players: F Kyle Rieger (Maine South), G Cam Ranson (Lake Park).

Outlook: Rieger is one of the Owls' few sophomores. Moses LeBlanc and Isaiah Moore bring needed experience to the backcourt.

Waubonsee

Coach: Lance Robinson

Last year's record: 26-10

Top player: G Duane Doss.

Outlook: The Chiefs have multiple new players, including 6-foot-9 center Edvin Bosnjak (Schaumburg).

Wheaton

Coach: Mike Schauer

Last year's record: 25-5

Top players: G Nick Schiavello, C Connor Braun

Outlook: Coming off its best season since 2008-09, the Thunder will try to keep rolling with a roster full of newcomers.

-- Scot Gregor