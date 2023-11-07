Scouting men's local college basketball
Benedictine
Coach: Jordan Townsend
Last year's record: 12-14
Top players: F Drew Stokes (Montini), F Trevor Montiel (Lake Park)
Outlook: Guards Bronson Bartuch (Elk Grove) and Ryan Sammons (Fremd) and F Dominick Ciegotura (IC Catholic Prep) are local products in a deep freshman class.
College of DuPage
Coach: Joe Kuhn
Last year's record: 22-15
Top players: F Braylen Meredith (Wheaton Warrenville South), G Jayden Dean (Neuqua Valley).
Outlook: Coming off a big season, the Chaparrals move up to Division II this year and will compete with 18 Region 4 schools located in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
College of Lake County
Coach: Tim Bowen
Last year's record: 12-17
Top players: G Justin St. Louis (Vernon Hills), F Randal Holm (Grant), G Nick Harris-Huntley.
Outlook: St. Louis was the Lancers' second-leading scorer last season at 12.4 points per game. G Nick Brinias (Wauconda), C Jake Gibson (Grayslake Central), G Emmanuel Willoughby (Mundelein) and G Kai Taylor (Grayslake Central) are local newcomers.
Elgin C.C.
Coach: Kent Payne
Last year's record: 16-15
Top players: F Gabe Wright, G Isaiah Smith (Waubonsie Valley).
Outlook: Guards Derryl Gaddi (Maine East) and F Elias Cole-Williams (South Elgin) are positioned to be key contributors.
Elmhurst
Coach: John Baines
Last year's record: 19-10
Top players: G Ocean Johnson, G John Ittounas (Stevenson), F Jonathan Zapinski.
Outlook: In the preseason poll, the Bluejays were picked to finish third in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
Harper College
Coach: LaMario Richards
Last year's record: 4-25
Top players: G Aaron Orido (Fremd).
Outlook: Richards heads into his first year looking to get the Hawks turned around. Elijah and Joshua Hutchinson are freshmen forwards from Wheeling.
Judson
Coach: Bruce Fields
Last year's record: 7-21
Top players: G Anterrious Rhyan, G Javaris Wiggins.
Outlook: In addition to Rhyan and Wiggins, Finn Walsh provides another spark in the backcourt.
North Central
Coach: Vince Kmiec
Last year's record: 14-12
Top players: G Ethan Helwig (Meta Valley), G John Blumeyer
Outlook: Kmiec takes over and will try matching the success (138-66) the Cardinals had when he was an assistant coach.
Oakton
Coach: Mick Reuter
Last year's record: 9-22
Top players: F Kyle Rieger (Maine South), G Cam Ranson (Lake Park).
Outlook: Rieger is one of the Owls' few sophomores. Moses LeBlanc and Isaiah Moore bring needed experience to the backcourt.
Waubonsee
Coach: Lance Robinson
Last year's record: 26-10
Top player: G Duane Doss.
Outlook: The Chiefs have multiple new players, including 6-foot-9 center Edvin Bosnjak (Schaumburg).
Wheaton
Coach: Mike Schauer
Last year's record: 25-5
Top players: G Nick Schiavello, C Connor Braun
Outlook: Coming off its best season since 2008-09, the Thunder will try to keep rolling with a roster full of newcomers.
-- Scot Gregor