 

Bears blow 21-point lead in ugly loss to Broncos

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz celebrates his 48-yard field goal with teammates as Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons watches during the second half in the Bears loss to the Broncos.

  • Associated PressA Bears fans reacts after the Denver Broncos game tying touchdown during the second half on Sunday.

By Sean Hammond
Shaw Local News Network
Updated 10/1/2023 3:09 PM

The Bears blew a 21-point lead and collapsed in a 31-28 loss to the Broncos at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears drop to 0-4 and have now lost 14 straight games.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more later.

