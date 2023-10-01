Bears blow 21-point lead in ugly loss to Broncos
Updated 10/1/2023 3:09 PM
The Bears blew a 21-point lead and collapsed in a 31-28 loss to the Broncos at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears drop to 0-4 and have now lost 14 straight games.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more later.
