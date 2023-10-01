Bears blow 21-point lead in ugly loss to Broncos

Associated PressA Bears fans reacts after the Denver Broncos game tying touchdown during the second half on Sunday.

Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz celebrates his 48-yard field goal with teammates as Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons watches during the second half in the Bears loss to the Broncos. Associated Press

The Bears blew a 21-point lead and collapsed in a 31-28 loss to the Broncos at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bears drop to 0-4 and have now lost 14 straight games.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more later.