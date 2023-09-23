 

Boys soccer: Glenbrook North wins 3-2 over Glenbrook South

  • Glenbrook North's Ian Lee, left, and Glenbrook South's Nathan Halpern pursue the ball during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Glenbrook North won 3-2.

      Glenbrook North's Ian Lee, left, and Glenbrook South's Nathan Halpern pursue the ball during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Glenbrook North won 3-2. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Alex Ferencz, left, leaps for a header in front of Glenbrook South's Edgar Morales during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook Thursday, Sept. 21.

      Glenbrook North's Alex Ferencz, left, leaps for a header in front of Glenbrook South's Edgar Morales during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook Thursday, Sept. 21. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Paul Scherer, right, celebrates his first half goal with teammate Yianni Biscotakis during a boys soccer match against Glenbrook North, played in Northbrook Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

      Glenbrook South's Paul Scherer, right, celebrates his first half goal with teammate Yianni Biscotakis during a boys soccer match against Glenbrook North, played in Northbrook Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Nathan Halpern falls forward as he and Glenbrook North's Eli Shuman pursue the ball during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook Thursday, Sept. 21.

      Glenbrook South's Nathan Halpern falls forward as he and Glenbrook North's Eli Shuman pursue the ball during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook Thursday, Sept. 21. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Matheus Carvalho, left, and Glenbrook North's Eli shuman become entangled while playing the ball during a boys soccer match in Northbrook Thursday, Sept. 21.

      Glenbrook South's Matheus Carvalho, left, and Glenbrook North's Eli shuman become entangled while playing the ball during a boys soccer match in Northbrook Thursday, Sept. 21. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Chris Vazquez, right, kicks the ball past Glenbrook North's Steven Rhee during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

      Glenbrook South's Chris Vazquez, right, kicks the ball past Glenbrook North's Steven Rhee during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Michael Miller, left, passes the ball as Glenbrook South's TJ Philips closes in during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

      Glenbrook North's Michael Miller, left, passes the ball as Glenbrook South's TJ Philips closes in during a boys soccer match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Jack Armstrong and Nate Phadnis (15) leap for a corner kick that went into the net for a goal during the first half of a boys soccer match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

      Glenbrook North's Jack Armstrong and Nate Phadnis (15) leap for a corner kick that went into the net for a goal during the first half of a boys soccer match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Posted9/23/2023 5:00 AM

Glenbrook North won 3-2 in a soccer match against rival Glenbrook South on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

