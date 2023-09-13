Lawsuit against White Sox says team limits seating access to disabled fans

White Sox fans have stayed away from Guaranteed Rate Field in droves the season.

Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Royals, the Sox's attendance was down 273,832 from the same point last year.

That's the biggest decline in Major League Baseball, but two fans with disabilities filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois saying it should be easier for them to attend games.

The filing alleges the White Sox have discriminatory ticket sales practices and don't offer equal benefits to people with disabilities as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

More specifically, the Sox are accused of failing to sell season tickets on their website for fans with disabilities. The suit also alleges the White Sox make only a small percentage of single-game tickets available, which violates the ADA.

In a statement released Wednesday, the White Sox disputed the allegations.

"We are disappointed by this lawsuit as the White Sox always hope to accommodate the needs of all our fans at the ballpark," the Sox said. "The White Sox comply with all legal requirements and provide significant accessible seating at our games for our guests. We strongly believe that White Sox baseball is for everyone. While litigation is pending, we will not have any additional comment."