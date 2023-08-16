Coach: Ex-Titan wins Tennessee state title; another new face on Loyola sidelines

It seems every year, Glenview and Northbrook become near ghost towns the first couple weeks of August. It's almost eerily quiet at times as many families use these weeks as vacation time. But that momentary peace and quiet is now over, and we are back in action!

(Side note: In this beleaguered sports writer's opinion -- school startup is wayyyy too soon. Way, way too soon. Back to school now? Really? Makes no sense -- but maybe, even more importantly, just doesn't feel right. The way the weather pattern has changed, we have to think differently. Keep kids in school longer in June when it is still cold, and keep them out of school longer in August when it actually feels like summertime! Who wants to be back in school now? OK, rant over, and thanks for your time.)

Now, some bits and pieces for this week's column:

Glenview's Hero Hustle returns

Coming up on Saturday, Sept. 10, will be the 26th running of the Glenview Sunrise Rotary Club Hero Hustle. While it may be a hundred or so years off the grand tradition of the Kentucky Derby, this community event has definitely become a great Glenview tradition.

The race is held in conjunction with Glenview Firefighters Union 4186 and Character Counts of Glenview. Runners will depart, as always, from Hoffman School in Glenview and there will be 1 mile, 5K, and 10K race opportunities for all ages.

The Rotary Club is also sponsoring a first-ever Taste of Glenview to go along with the race. All information is available at herohustle.com.

Ex-Titan wins Tennessee state championship

A long-distance shoutout and congratulations to GBS star athlete from the Class of 1998 Paul Elkins for coaching the Tennessee AA boys soccer state champions.

Elkins was a four-year varsity soccer player under Coach Jim Wolter at Glenbrook South and went on to play at Northwestern University. He previously served as a head coach at Niles North (girls) and at Prospect (boys).

In 2018, Elkins moved to Nashville and took the job at a brand new school, Valor College Prep. Last year he led them to the state championship, where they lost. But this year they took home the first-place trophy in a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout.

Speaking of soccer

Man, has the women's World Cup been something! The skill level, the competitiveness, the physicality has been absolutely off the charts. The women's game -- in all sports -- has increased so much over the years, it has really been impressive to watch.

All the credit goes to the young women who have dedicated so much time and energy to work at their craft and the game they love so much -- and it has all been on full display these past couple weeks in the World Cup.

Those who lost interest after a tough early exit by the United States have missed a lot, to put it mildly.

One thing that has really stood out, and one I hope all of our Glenview and Northbrook young athletes can learn from, has been the tremendous sportsmanship and respect the players have had for their opponents.

Despite the near-reckless abandon with which they play, as they want so badly to win for their country, when the match finally ends? The winners console the losers. Hugs, embraces and pats on the back all are seen as signs of the mutual respect these world-class athletes from different countries and different backgrounds have for each other.

Guess who else is new on the Loyola football sidelines this year?

We all know there will be a new head coach on the Rambler football sidelines this year as longtime teacher, dean and assistant football coach Beau Desherow takes over the reins. But did you also know the "The Quarterback Whisperer" Charlie Bliss will be out there as well?

Bliss, the architect for so many years of the potent Maine South offense, winning multiple state championships and coaching numerous all-state quarterbacks during his long tenure, has traded the red and black of the Hawks for the Rambler maroon and gold.

Of course, Loyola has more coaches on its game-day sidelines than Baskin-Robbins has ice cream flavors, but here is guessing Bliss -- a brilliant offensive mind and colorful personality -- will find his way to have an impact. Sooner than later, as patience is NOT one of his virtues. His official title for this first year: offensive quality control coach.

Finally

A sincere and heartfelt "best of luck" to all our athletes as the 2023 fall sports season begins. In today's day and age, it is amazing how much work and preparation is done in the "off-season" to compete at one's chosen sport. We wish all athletes success, enjoyment and, most importantly, good health in the upcoming season.

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan. To contact him with comments or story ideas, email jcsportsandtees@aol.com.