Veteran golf pair holds off youngsters to win CDGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship

Deer Park's Chadd Slutzky, left, and Glenview's John Ramsey won their fourth Chicago District Golf Association Amateur Four-Ball Championship Aug. 9 at Glen Flora Country Club in Waukegan. Courtesy of the Chicago District Golf Association

Reunited once again, amateur golfers John Ramsey of Glenview and Chadd Slutzky of Deer Park did what they do best.

The duo won their fourth overall and second consecutive Chicago District Golf Association (CDGA) Amateur Four-Ball Championship Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Glen Flora Country Club in Waukegan.

The event has only been held eight times, according to the CDGA's Casey Richards. Ramsey and Slutzky previously won in 2017, 2020 and 2022.

Ramsey and Slutzky won the Four-Ball in a 20-hole finale against a pair of fifth-year collegiate golfers, Joshua Kirkham of Hinsdale and William Marshall of Elburn.

The older men used a string of birdies, including Slutzky's 20-foot putt on the 19th hole, to overcome a 1-shot disadvantage after 16 holes.

Slutzky's blind shot to the green over a bunker, followed by a 10-foot birdie putt, completed the comeback.

Opening the tournament Aug. 7 with an 8-under par 62 to earn a No. 3 seed, Ramsey and Slutzky won two more matches on Aug. 8 and warmed up for Kirkham-Marshall with another narrow win Wednesday morning.

In May, Slutzky and Ramsey, whose home course is Glenview Park Golf Club, separated to play in the CDGA Mid-Amateur Championship. Slutzky, the 2022 CDGA player of the year, had won four of those titles to Ramsey's one, but this time the Glenview golfer came out on top.

As a unit they'll head to the 31st Illinois State Mid-Amateur Championship in North Barrington, Aug. 21-22.