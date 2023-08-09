Coach: Willow Hill sports dome now up and running

The Willow Hill Indoor Sports Dome was built on a former landfill next to Willow Road. Courtesy of Loggy Media

Sometimes it takes awhile to find your true calling in life.

Longtime Northbrook resident Kent Knebelkamp knows better than most. He tried engineering, banking, home building, and working at General Motors over his long work career and enjoyed them all -- for the most part. But his true passion has always been sports.

Three years ago, he tapped into that passion and made a quantum leap career change -- purchasing the long-standing Willow Hill Golf Course, which he and wife Kari now have fully functional and up and running.

Actually, much more than "up and running." They have beautified the course in multiple ways, turning it into one of the most popular courses on the North Shore. Along the way, they added many extras, like a restaurant with great food and award-winning views.

But the golf course was only part of the dream. The other half was to build an indoor sports dome to go along with it.

"Sports has always been my number one passion," says Knebelkamp. "I coached my kids in many different youth sports programs in Northbrook, and always enjoyed it. I thought the Willow Hill location would be a perfect chance to make my work career also what I most love to do -- work with kids in sports."

While renovating the golf course went fine after they bought it in 2019, the same could not be said for the sports dome.

"That didn't start out so well," says Knebelkamp. "COVID hit and kind of temporarily destroyed the idea. The dome was definitely part of the master plan when we took over the golf course, but it just didn't get off the ground when we wanted it to."

Now, at long last, those issues are history. As of January, the Willow Hill Indoor Sports Dome became a reality with 160 yards of top-quality turf -- 75 yards wide with a 65-foot ceiling -- ready to take on every sport from football to baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, kickball, dodgeball and whatever else might come their way. Golf too is part of the setup with an indoor driving range.

It was not an easy project, as the dome was built on basically nothing but a landfill next to Willow Road.

"The town of Northbrook was outstanding to work with," says Knebelkamp. "They were open to the idea, helped us along the way, and really, in the process of building it there were very few complications."

As the "Field of Dreams" movie legendarily proclaimed, "If you build it, they will come." That has proven to be the case -- and then some -- for the new sports dome.

"Open just six months and we are practically booked 100%," says Knebelkamp. "We have teams, leagues, and tournaments that we run, and all kinds of sports programs that are looking to use it. Definitely plan on connecting with the high schools too, as they are always looking for extra turf practice time."

NFL FLAG football league

One new exciting program they are starting: NFL FLAG football league.

The Sports Dome is currently accepting registration for a new NFL-sponsored flag football league.

"It's pretty cool," says Knebelkamp. "Teams get NFL jerseys and NFL team names and some other gear from the NFL. It is well-established across the country, with over 600,000 kids playing nationwide. We are hoping to tap into that market and think it will be a great opportunity for kids who love football."

The league is open to individual registration, or you can sign up with friends, or even bring a whole team in. Divisions will be formed from first grade all the way up to eighth grade. Games are 5-on-5, with both running and passing allowed.

As a bonus and extra inspiration, the winners of each division will advance to regional competition.

"We are going to start an adult flag football league as well," adds Knebelkamp, "with details coming soon on that."

With 160 yards of top-quality turf -- 75 yards wide with a 65-foot ceiling -- the Willow Hill Indoor Sports Dome can accommodate a variety of sports, including football, baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, kickball, dodgeball and -- of course -- golf. - Courtesy of Loggy Media

All in all, Knebelkamp and the sports dome are thriving, with more exciting programs and activities still to come.

"And we are going to break ground soon on building a nice new lobby and front entrance way, complete with concessions and seating. That should really add to the experience here."

The sports dome is not by any means a one-man operation. In fact, "one woman" is a key part of the process as well.

"My wife, Kari, is definitely a huge part of the success so far," says Knebelkamp. "She was all in on the idea when I presented it to her, and currently does a great job running many of the operations over at the golf course. I couldn't have done it without her, that's for sure!"

If Knebelkamp has his way, the Willow Hill Sports Dome will be around for a long time.

"I have had a lot of different jobs over the years, and I pray to God that this is the last one. Because I absolutely love what I am doing now," he says.

For more information on the programs (including the NFL FLAG football League for kids), visit willowhilldome.com.

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan. To contact him with comments or story ideas, email jcsportsandtees@aol.com.