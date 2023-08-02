Coach: The extraordinary tale of Glenview's League of Very Ordinary Gentleman

Glenview's League of Very Ordinary Gentleman has grown from a few guys looking for an excuse to get out of the house during COVID to an eight-team softball league with seven regular season games, playoffs and a championship, as well as a charitable arm. Courtesy of Adam Downing

When a little birdie told me recently, "Jon, you have to do a story on the League of Very Ordinary Gentleman," I thought to myself, "Say what? The League of Very Ordinary Gentleman?"

That sounds about as much fun as watching paint dry, or maybe watching the Chicago White Sox play -- take your pick. (Sorry South Side fans, I couldn't resist.)

Hesitant as I was to delve into this story, I quickly discovered I couldn't have been more wrong.

These guys are anything but ordinary. They are loud, fun, boisterous, good-timing, active, energetic and with an indomitable spirit that far transcends the softball diamond. While none are famous, and most are just solid working stiffs raising their families in Glenview, they revel in the fun of softball and make every Tuesday night during the spring, summer and fall a special affair.

Adam Downing, "Da Commish" of Glenview's League of Very Ordinary Gentlemen, with his wife, Liz. - Courtesy of Adam Downing

The leader of this band of belters is Adam Downing -- a serious, straightforward field inspector for the Cook County Assessor's office by day, but the creative and fun-loving "Da Commish" of the League of Very Ordinary Gentleman (LVOG) by night.

Downing tells the story of how a simple one-time outing turned into a growing success story with tentacles reaching out into the Glenview community.

"It was during the COVID time," explains Da Commish, "and I just had the idea to get some of the guys out for a simple game of softball. Everybody was kind of locked into their houses and getting cabin fever, and I thought it might be a good release to get the guys out for a friendly game."

He was correct -- and then some!

The group of guys, mostly friends from the neighborhood and friends of friends, loved the Tuesday nights out, and the much-needed break from the doldrums of indoor COVID restrictions. So, they did it again ... and then again, and soon it became a regular and very popular Tuesday night game.

The only problem: The more other friends heard about it, the more others wanted to join in. Soon the innocent little two-team get-together was up to four teams, and then it expanded to six teams. Now, just three years after its inception, there are eight teams with league play, including seven regular season games, playoffs and a championship with a traveling trophy.

"It was not what we planned when we started out, that's for sure," says Downing. "Now we have a waiting list of 65 guys that want to join the league, and friends from other communities are wondering if they can start their own LVOG (pronounced El-Vahg) league."

What makes this softball league of very ordinary gentleman so special? As Shakespeare would say, "let me count the ways."

First and foremost, they make it fun! The games are almost like an event unto their own, sprinkled with more than a few added incentives. They have family nights where the kids and wives come out for food and play; they have in-season special events and parties; they host a field day for kids; and do pre- and post-game get-togethers right on the field.

The League of Very Ordinary Gentlemen draft night at Macushla Brewing Co. in Glenview. - Courtesy of Adam Downing

Add to that an end-of-season party for players and families and their biannual draft party, which has become near legendary (think catered food, refreshments, a draft board, a DJ, jokes, harassment etc. with almost all players attending) and you start to get the idea.

Secondly, the league is composed of friends. They all know each other, and the friendly, brotherly spirit takes clear precedence over the competitiveness to win.

Third, they have all the interactive "bells and whistles." They have a website where league notes, happenings, standings and statistics are kept. There is even a copy of the season draft board for all to see, and pictures and photos as well. In addition, all games can be seen on YouTube! How many leagues can say that?

Fourth, and maybe most important of all, they have added a service element to the organization.

"As we started to grow, we decided we wanted to add a charitable aspect to our league," says Downing. "All the guys bought in to the idea, so we decided to donate monies collected for league fees and give back in the way of sports program scholarships to kids in the community."

The first season they gave out scholarships for Glenview Youth Baseball. Now they have added scholarships for Glenview Park District sports like volleyball and flag football.

"We want to help any kids and families that might not be able to afford it to participate in athletic and recreation opportunities," says Downing. "And we plan on expanding from more than just sports, too, and maybe help out in the areas of the arts like music and theater in the future."

Not stopping there, these not-so-very-ordinary guys connected with Youth Services of Glenview-Northbrook and last year put on a big Field Day for the kids and families. There were picnic games, a dunk tank, a giant soccer ballgame and lunch for everyone. It was a huge success. A second annual event is coming up Aug. 19, and the LVOG gang hopes to make this one even bigger and better.

"We have created a community within a community, helping those in the community that need help the most," Downing proudly states.

Remember, all of this -- the league formation, the special events, the parties, the website, the organization, the charitable arm -- originated from the simple idea of getting some guys together for a one-time softball game just three years ago.

You never know the strange twists life's events can take you.

"I have to pinch myself sometimes," says Downing, the charismatic engine behind the league's growth. "I never thought it would reach this level; it certainly wasn't part of any master plan. But we are now an official 501(c)3 charitable organization with a lawyer and accountant helping us out, and currently have an eight-member board. It's been a lot of work, but we have fun and keep it loose, which makes it all worth it."

How did they get the name The League of Very Ordinary Gentleman?

"I was a big Sean Connery fan," says Downing, "and one of the movies he starred in was called 'The League of Extraordinary Gentleman', so we thought we'd have some fun and do an offshoot from that."

OK, question answered. Whatever the name, it is an amazing and inspiring story, and one that will hopefully continue to grow.

And now I'm glad I listened to that "little birdie" with the great story idea.

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan. To contact him with comments or story ideas, email jcsportsandtees@aol.com.