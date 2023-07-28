 

Images: Northbrook Grand Prix, Intelligentsia Cup 2023

  • Riders in the Women Cat 4/Novice and Women's Junior 15-18 Cat 4 compete during the Northbrook Grand Prix as part of the Intelligentsia Cup bicycle race Thursday, July 27, 2023.

      Riders in the Women Cat 4/Novice and Women's Junior 15-18 Cat 4 compete during the Northbrook Grand Prix as part of the Intelligentsia Cup bicycle race Thursday, July 27, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Women compete in the second race of the day as they turn from Shermer Road onto Meadow Road during the Intelligentsia Cup's Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, 2023.

      Women compete in the second race of the day as they turn from Shermer Road onto Meadow Road during the Intelligentsia Cup's Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Brendon Wilmoth wins the Men's Novice race during the Intelligentsia Cup's Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, in Northbrook.

      Brendon Wilmoth wins the Men's Novice race during the Intelligentsia Cup's Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, in Northbrook. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A pack of cyclists is tightly bunched during the Men's Novice Race of the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, 2023.

      A pack of cyclists is tightly bunched during the Men's Novice Race of the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Brendon Wilmoth has a lead on Philip Perez, which he maintained to win the Men's' Novice race during the Intelligentsia Cup bicycle race in Northbrook Thursday, July 27, 2023.

      Brendon Wilmoth has a lead on Philip Perez, which he maintained to win the Men's' Novice race during the Intelligentsia Cup bicycle race in Northbrook Thursday, July 27, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Jean-Marie Simangan of Norwood Park, holding her daughter, Mazekeen, age 10 months. records the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix on her phone.

      Jean-Marie Simangan of Norwood Park, holding her daughter, Mazekeen, age 10 months. records the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix on her phone. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Men competing in the day's third race turn from Meadow Road onto Walters Avenue adjacent to Village Green Park during the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix bicycle race Thursday, July 27, 2023.

      Men competing in the day's third race turn from Meadow Road onto Walters Avenue adjacent to Village Green Park during the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix bicycle race Thursday, July 27, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Men's Novice race competitors speed westward on Shermer Road during the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix bicycle race Thursday, July 27, 2023.

      Men's Novice race competitors speed westward on Shermer Road during the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix bicycle race Thursday, July 27, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Competitors in the Men's Novice race leave the start line during the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, 2023.

      Competitors in the Men's Novice race leave the start line during the Intelligentsia Cup Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, 2023. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 7/28/2023 9:40 AM

Hundreds of cyclists took to the streets for the Northbrook Grand Prix Thursday, July 27, as part of the 2023 Intelligentsia Cup series.

