Coach: NASCAR professionals vs. Chicago drivers: Who has the edge?

Have NASCAR drivers ever tried passing cars during rush hour in Chicago? They might wilt under the pressure, intensity and frustration of this regular Chicago ritual. Associated Press

We have all heard by now that some of the greatest race car drivers in the world soon will be descending on our fair city.

Some are excited about the coming event, some maybe not so much, and others may be planning quick trips that weekend to visit beautiful Belleville, Illinois. (Or, if that is closed, maybe scenic Johnsburg for the weekend.)

Meanwhile, the best in the world at driving speed, strategy, daring, turning, passing, steady nerves, and working with pit crews are ready to show Chicagoans their stuff. These will be some of the most talented and highest paid professional drivers in the world, and their deft and skill no doubt will be on clear display.

But are they really the best? Are they really that special? More specifically, do they rate a higher skill level than the average Chicago driver, who for many years has had to endure the rigors of driving in our fine city?

Surprisingly, it may be a closer comparison than you think. Let us analyze by using the attributes listed above.

Speed: OK, NASCAR drivers know how to put pedal to the metal, no question about it. But Chicago drivers? You give them rare open space on the Kennedy, Stevenson, 294 or Lake Shore Drive heading south and -- boom! -- they are flying. The open road is so rare in these parts that the need for speed is felt with a sneaky pleasure and an almost guilty decadence for fast driving.

Also, don't forget NASCAR drivers can traverse their race roadways at full speeds, but Chicago drivers have to keep one eye out for our friendly highway patrol and their not-so-friendly flashing lights, making the need for speed even more difficult.

Racing strategy: NASCAR drivers are trained professionals. They have to strategically pick their spots, know when to pace, when to wind resist behind lead cars and, most importantly, when to go for that burst of speed to pass another driver. Overall, very impressive.

On the other hand, Chicago drivers when it comes to strategy? Oh, we got this one.

First of all, we have to figure out when to even start or take off -- checking local traffic pattens, best time of day, accidents and looking at our Google maps. NASCAR folks know exactly when their race starts and when they can go. Piece of cake. Chicago drivers have to plan this out well in advance.

Add in the various strategies Chicagoans utilize on a regular basis -- like picking the correct exits, calculating when to take express lanes and figuring out any shortcuts -- and you begin to get a picture of the underrated Chicago driver strategy intake.

NASCAR drivers know exactly what route to take, and it usually has to do with circling in a figure eight in repeated fashion -- I mean, how hard can that be?

Passing: NASCAR drivers are amazing in this skill. They pass up opponents' cars at high speeds, in dangerous situations and have to pick exactly the right time to do it. Degree of difficulty near off the charts.

Chicago drivers only have it slightly easier, though. While the speed might not be the same, the difficulty of squeezing over four lanes in heavy traffic to get to your exit requires truly deft passing ability, and usually means ignoring horns honking at you and a few hand gestures that do not include waving.

Have NASCAR drivers ever tried passing cars during rush hour in Chicago? They might wilt under the pressure, intensity and frustration of this regular Chicago ritual.

Daring and bravery: Most would say this is easily an advantage for NASCAR drivers, but not so fast.

Yes, we all are amazed at the high speeds these race car drivers achieve in tight situations, and the risk of accident and injury loom real, without question. Duly noted.

BUT. Have these professional drivers ever tried speeding up on the 90/94 Randolph ramp (or any of the other downtown ramps) heading north with an entranceway leading to the expressway smaller than your average grocery store checkout line?

Cars flying down the left hand lane of the expressway, in a rush to get home and listening to their favorite podcast, while our brave Chicago drivers are just trying to squeeze in with this incredibly short window. All, we might add, with cars behind you ready to blast their horns if you dare slow down.

Methinks many a NASCAR driver might fade away under this kind of pressure.

Finally, let us analyze the category of driving assistance.

NASCAR drivers have fully staffed, professional pit crews at their beck and call. They pull in when needed and tires are changed, oil checked, brakes replaced, engine and battery revitalized, and they might even get an ice cold Gatorade while they wait. All this in about 30 seconds.

Chicago drivers? You get any kind of mechanical breakdown and you are out of luck. No pit crew to greet you, no other cars stopping to help. You could be sitting on the side of the road for hours waiting for assistance. A lonely, grueling, mentally frustrating and pocketbook-debilitating overall experience.

Final analysis? It is a much closer comparison than one might think. We will give the edge -- somewhat hesitantly -- to the NASCAR drivers, based on just the sheer speed and competitiveness. But much kudos to the Chicago drivers who should be proud of all the obstacles you have to overcome.

Oh, and don't forget. The upcoming NASCAR race will cause more lane closures, street closures and traffic congestion, as if we didn't have a tough enough task driving around the city already.

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan. To contact him with comments or story ideas, email jcsportsandtees@aol.com.