High school sports photos of 2022-23 in Glenview, Northbrook

The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, and everything in between -- Herald Photographer Joe Lewnard was there to capture it all. Here are his high school sports photos of the year for 2022-23.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook North's Owen Giannoulias, left, tries to strip the ball from Glenbrook South's RJ Davis Jr. during a game in Glenview.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South goalkeeper Jack Danby, right, makes a save next to Glenbrook North's Brian Pekala during a game in Glenview.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Lauren Vuong surfaces after turning while swimming backstroke in the 200-yard individual medley during a swim meet in Glenview.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook North's Austyn Davis, middle, spikes the ball between Glenbrook South's Bella Pehar, left, and Haylie Madsen during a girls volleyball match in Northbrook.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Abby Kuliga, left, and Julia Frankiewicz chase down the ball during the Class 4A Warren girls volleyball sectional semifinal against Libertyville.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Charlie Gottfred carries the ball against Glenbard West during the Class 8A second round football game in Glen Ellyn.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer New Trier's Charlize Escasa swims breaststroke in the 200-yard medley relay during the IHSA girls state swimming finals at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Will Stevens, left, snows Glenbrook North goalie Nate Kasdan during a hockey game at the Centennial Park Ice Arena in Wilmette.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Jacki Stadler competes on the balance beam during a girls gymnastics meet in Glenview.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Noah Chen leaves the starting block in the 200-yard individual medley during Friday's swimming meet in Northbrook.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comFrom front left, Glenbrook South's Gina Davorija, Anna Rosenberger, Loyola Academy's Kelsey Langston and the Titans' Christina Korompilas try to take possession of the ball during the final seconds of a game in Glenview.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Loyola Academy's Declan Forde, left, celebrates his third-quarter touchdown with teammate Corey Larsen during the Class 8A football state title game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Josh Wolf stretches for a layup between Glenbrook North defenders including Ryan Cohen, right, during a game in Glenview.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook North senior Ryan Cohen slides into the circle formed on the floor by his teammates prior to the start of the Class 4A New Trier sectional final in Northfield.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook South's Katie Willits, right, reacts after finishing a close second to New Trier's Anna Rivera in the 800-meter relay during the Central Suburban League South indoor girls track meet at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook North's Kevin Geake scores during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Buffalo Grove.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Glenbrook North's Aidan Siegel celebrates his first-quarter goal during a boys lacrosse game against New Trier.