Coach: Pickleball vs. Tennis, the great debate of our time

Without getting into too much dangerous territory, and treading very carefully on the otherwise carefree sports pages of our Herald, let me gently point out an increasingly growing divide in our country. The issues and policies separate us into opposite corners, unfortunately with less and less middle ground.

Similarly, and to a MUCH lesser significance, so goes the growing divide between two of our most popular racket sport activities: pickleball and tennis. Check that, make it Pickleball vs. Tennis.

Why the conflict? Why the growing divide between the advocates of these two fine activities? Mainly it is due to space, or more specifically space allotment. There are only so many locations available for courts, and spaces traditionally allocated for indoor and outdoor tennis courts are now suddenly being converted for pickleball.

Some are happy, some are not, with very few wallowing in the vast in-between. Make no mistake, the great debate is happening, and happening as we speak (or write).

So, what are the arguments both ways? What are the conflicts? The pluses and minuses?

We decided to go right to the source and interview the two warring parties to get their views. (Note, responses have been edited for family newspaper reading.)

Coach: First of all, thanks to both of you for being here. I appreciate your willingness to participate in this little debate.

Tennis: Glad to be here, but I only have about 20 minutes, I do have a court time scheduled at 10.

Pickleball: No problem, and don't worry about me. I have all the time in the world because I am recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered on the courts awhile back. Can't play for another month or so -- or so says my doctor.

Coach: OK, let's get down to it. Tennis, why is your game so great, and why does it need to be protected?

Tennis: It's a beautiful sport! Been around for many years, and people love to play. Much better exercise than pickleball, as the bigger court makes you run around a lot more, and the game has such great tradition. Furthermore, it is a wonderful family sport, more and more kids are playing, and you are able to watch some of the greatest athletes in the world when you see the pros play on TV.

Coach: OK, solid marketing job there, Tennis. What about you, Pickleball? Why has your game taken off so rapidly?

Pickleball: Thanks Coach, and thanks for letting me tell our story. One of the great things about this game is that it can be played by just about anybody. Seniors love it because it is so easy to pick up and learn. And the young kids thrive on it because it is new, unique, and so much fun to play. All ages are learning to compete now and discover the strategy and techniques of the game.

I might add that the game is kind of addictive. The more you play it and get better at it and learn the little nuances of the game, the more you enjoy it. I really think that is at the heart of why the sport has skyrocketed in popularity.

Coach: Alright, so Tennis, what is the issue with the shortage of courts?

Tennis: Please understand, we have nothing against Pickleball. More power to the sport, and some of our tennis players do enjoy playing both. But we want them to build their own courts and not infringe upon ours. Way too many proposals of late are coming to the conclusion that they should take away some of our current tennis courts and replace them with pickleball courts. That is our primary concern.

Coach: Pickleball? How would you respond?

Pickleball: Well, for one, pickleball requires much less space. Often you can fit in two pickleball courts in the space of one tennis court, so it is more space efficient. Two, without insulting my good friend Tennis, their game is losing a little bit in popularity and more and more folks of all ages are switching over to our great game! We need the space, as it is really hard to find open courts these days, especially at prime times like early mornings and after work on weekdays.

Coach: Interesting. I can see the conflict here. Any other items you want to bring up to help state your case?

Tennis: Yes. Before we start building all these pickleball courts and taking away some of our beloved tennis courts, let's make sure my good friend Pickleball is not just some passing fad. Remember, it is still quite new. Is it going to remain popular? Will it mimic the racquetball craze of the late '70s and '80s? They built tons of racquetball courts, and then just as quickly as it shot up the charts, it died rapidly and all the rec centers and park districts were stuck with empty courts taking up valuable space.

Also, if I could add, there are lots of injuries in pickleball! The Achilles tendon doctors are really loving this sport.

Pickleball: Sorry Charlie, but we ain't no "passing fad." We are here to stay and are growing in big numbers. Remember, more of our population in the future is going to be seniors, an age group that can still play pickleball but maybe no longer handle the more strenuous game of tennis. So, our future is bright.

Coach: OK guys, I really appreciate you taking the time. It does seem like there is a great divide between the two sports.

If I could sum it up, it seems like the tradition and old style of tennis are meeting head on with the new upcoming "woke" sport of pickleball. I hope we can find the middle ground that has been so elusive in politics lately.

And if Tennis starts calling for the banning of books in our public schools that contain any references to pickleball? Then I know we're in real trouble!

