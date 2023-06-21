Area caddies named 2023 Evans Scholars

Several area students are among the record 325 Evans Scholars nationwide from the Class of 2023.

The Glenview-based Western Golf Association has overseen the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. It was founded by amateur golfer Charles "Chick" Evans Jr. of Chicago.

The program awards scholarships valued at $125,000 over four years to caddies based on their caddie record, character, academic success in school and demonstrated financial need.

In recent years, the Evans Scholars Foundation and the Western Golf Association has placed a greater emphasis on considering diversity when awarding its scholarships, by geography, gender and race.

Now expanded to Howard University and the University of Iowa, the program partners with 24 universities nationwide. More than 11,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars, and this school year a record 1,100 caddies were enrolled in college through the program.

Funds for the scholarships come from a variety of sources. Most come from the 36,000 members of the Evans Scholars Par Club. Evans Scholars alumni donate more than $14 million annually to the program.

Also, proceeds from the Professional Golfers' Association of America's BMW Championship -- held this year Aug. 17-20 at Olympia Fields Country Club -- go to the Evans Scholars Foundation.

Among the 131 caddies from the Chicago area who will receive scholarships this year are:

• Sarah Adebayo, Loyola Academy, Bryn Mawr Country Club, Illinois-Chicago;

• Sarah Isa, Loyola Academy, Bryn Mawr Country Club, Illinois-Chicago;

• Jessica Luna, Glenbrook North, Skokie Country Club, Notre Dame;

• Elizabeth Nakashima, Glenbrook South, Park Ridge Country Club, Purdue;

• Anna Patel, Maine East, Glen View Club, Illinois;

• Marcus Santos, Glenbrook South, Glen View Club, Marquette;

• Nareg Sarrafian, Glenbrook North, Sunset Ridge Country Club, Minnesota;

• Haryu Wooten, Loyola, Westmoreland Country Club, Marquette.