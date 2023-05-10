Glenbrook South's Mietus named New Athletic Director of Year

Glenbrook South's Tom Mietus, middle, was named New Athletic Director of the Year for Division 2 at the 2023 Illinois Athletic Directors Association conference in East Peoria. Sharing the good news are assistant boys athletic director Mark Knoeppel and assistant girls athletic director Courtney Middleton. Courtesy of Tom Mietus

In less than two years Tom Mietus has quickly made a name for himself as an athletic director at Glenbrook South.

Appointed as Titans athletic director to start the 2021-22 school year, the Maine West and Carthage College graduate was named New Athletic Director of the Year for Division 2, covering much of northern Illinois.

He received his award during the 2023 Illinois Athletic Directors Association conference April 28-May 1 in East Peoria.

"New" denotes an athletic director in his first two years in the position, Mietus said.

The son of a former wrestling and golf coach at Addison Trail, Mietus taught physical education for 15 years at Glenbrook South. He was head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach for the Titans before moving into administration.

"It's awesome to be recognized by my colleagues for the work, but it is truly a team effort," Mietus said.

He credited his family, Glenbrook South administration and the crew in the school athletic department -- assistant girls athletic director Courtney Middleton, assistant boys athletic director Mark Knoeppel, assistant Stacy Ollmert and Julianne Klasen, Mietus' assistant before she moved into the Glenbrook High School District 225 Human Resources department.

"They are all tremendous workers and are the backbone of this department," Mietus said.

"If it was not for them I would not have gotten this award."